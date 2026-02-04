Isabella Boylston Unveils Maternity Leave from American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Isabella Boylston has announced her maternity leave. She and her husband, Daniel Shin, are expecting their first child in June 2026.

Boylston, who joined ABT in 2006, will not perform in the upcoming tour cities or during the 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, but plans to return to the Company for the 2026-2027 season. A celebration of Boylston's 20th anniversary with American Ballet Theatre, originally scheduled for June 20, will take place instead during ABT's 2027 Summer season.

During the 2026 Spring season at the David H. Koch Theater, Madison Brown will replace Boylston as Emilia in Othello: A Dance in Three Acts on the evenings of March 6 and March 20 and the matinee on March 8. Mozartiana will be led by Christine Shevchenko and Andrew Robare at the matinee on March 14 and by Chloe Misseldine and Michael de la Nuez on the evening of March 18.

During the 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, SunMi Park will replace Boylston as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake on June 20 and July 15, Skylar Brandt will dance Kitri in Don Quixote on the evenings on June 30 and July 3, and Christine Shevchenko will perform the title role in Sylvia on July 9.

