Irish & Indian Musics Blend In Flushing Town Hall Concert

The NY Irish Center and Flushing Town Hall are teaming up to present “Finding Home,” a unique concert-celebration fusing traditional Irish and Indian music and dance, at Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Boulevard, on Thursday May 15 at 7pm. Featuring a line-up of distinguished folk musicians and dancers who are renowned both locally and internationally, “Finding Home” is part of a brand new literary series, Finding Home, a year-long exploration of the shared immigrant journeys of Irish and Indian New Yorkers.

Part of the NEA Big Read program of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with Arts Midwest, -- a season-long 18-event series -- the “Finding Home” concert features Siddharth Ashokkumar, Ehren Hansen, Jerry O'Sullivan, and Colin Harte, plus Irish dance by JigGig, joined by Indian dancers. This is a free event, but registration is required by REGISTER

Running through June 15, 2025, “Finding Home” uses Jhumpa Lahiri's breakthrough novel “The Namesake” as a literary bridge between Irish and Indian/Desi narratives, and those of our broader community, to discuss and understand the processes of preserving cultural identity, and of adapting our stories and traditions in contemporary American society.

The official launch of the program took place on November 15 at India Home in Queens, with the National Book Award-winner Colum McCann delivering a keynote at the Hunter's Point Library on Monday December 2.

Among the 18 community events through June are three creative writing workshops with distinguished authors; two film events including a screening of the acclaimed film “The Namesake;” presentation of a 5-part podcast series on-line with discussion forums, and a number of book reading and discussion events hosted in community locations.

The project partners across New York -- including Flushing Town Hall, Hunters Point Library, India Home, Glucksman Ireland House, and the Irish American Writers and Artists. The program is also supported in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

For more information on the Finding Home series at NYIC, visit www.newyorkirishcenter.org