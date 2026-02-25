Irene Morales to Perform at Flamenco Festival NY in RAW

Flamenco Festival NY presents Irene Morales: RAW on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10003.

RAW is a daring flamenco performance featuring dancer Irene Morales, whose movement brings ancestral intensity into sharp dialogue with the present. Rooted in Granada and shaped by Spain's foremost stages, Morales embodies a dance language that unites precision and instinct, control and vulnerability. The work seeks a state of essentiality-a flamenco pared down to its core, where gesture, sound, and silence uncover emotional truth. Through the interplay of electronic textures, live instruments, and visceral rhythm, RAW opens new terrain for flamenco while remaining grounded in its pulse. Morales's presence gives form to a living tradition-immediate, luminous, and profoundly human-where flamenco is not fixed in time but continually rediscovered through the body.

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1350 performances. F

lamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the world ́s most prestigious theaters, including New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, London's Sadler's Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore. In 2012, Flamenco Festival created the residency program "In Progress," presenting 19 projects in New York, Miami, and London. It is now expanding to other cities in Spain with the pioneer "glo-cal" creative labs hosted in 2022 in Torrox (Malaga). This program has the purpose of expanding the creative horizons of flamenco through experimentation and self-enquiry, seeing the arts as a tool for individual and social transformation.