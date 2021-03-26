Introducing Ahab, a New Voiceover Casting Platform!

Actors, launch and grow your voiceover career.

Content Creators, find the perfect voice for every project.

Agents, raise your clients' visibility and negotiate offers.

Join Ahab, a global online casting platform powered by Penguin Random House Audio. Ahab helps content creators find and hire exactly the right actor for any voiceover project, whether it's an audiobook, video game, ad spot, animation, internet video, documentary, or podcast.

Talent profiles are free, and more than 9,000 actors hailing from 67 countries have joined the platform. Content creator profiles are free for a limited time.

Discover Ahab's Unique Features:

Detailed actor profiles that reflect skills, experience, and expertise.

Free educational and professional development resources, including the Ahab Breakdown, a monthly virtual event series.

The ability to host public and private auditions directly within the platform.

Interactive agent profiles that allow for streamlined messaging and the ability to coordinate auditions and field offers on behalf of clients.

Refined voice-skills matching to help actors discover new projects.

Join the Ahab community and start navigating your next voiceover project today!