Intrepid Museum Will Host Summer Movie Series

Experience the Intrepid Summer Movie Series! On select Friday nights, visitors can watch a movie from the dramatic setting of the flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue). Members of the public are invited to bring lawn chairs, picnic baskets and blankets to the Museum to view classic films, free of charge, on a huge inflatable screen.

The Movie Series will open with the screening of Top Gun: Maverick on Friday, May 24, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. Doors open at 7:00pm. The movie will begin at sunset.

The Museum's Free Fridays also take place on June 28, July 26 and August 23. On Free Fridays, visitors can explore the Museum free of charge and enjoy after-hours programming. Doors open at 5:00pm and close at 8:30pm. In connection with the Museum's newest exhibition: Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, all of the movies this summer will feature stories about humankind's exploration and fascination with the Moon.

Lineup for the 2024 Intrepid Summer Movie Series:

Friday, May 24: Top Gun: Maverick

Friday, June 28: Apollo 13

Friday, July 26: First Man

Friday, August 23: Moonfall

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages. Alcohol is not permitted. All exits are final; there is no reentry allowed.

Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screenings. The Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities. All films will be captioned for the hearing impaired.

For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit intrepidmuseum.org.