Intrepid Museum Presents Free Virtual Astronomy Live With Experts On First Images From NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

In partnership with NASASpaceflight, the Intrepid Museum will present a Virtual Astronomy Live program on Sunday, August 21, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm ET. In this free event, Dr. Stefanie Milam, Planetary Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, and Mike Menzel, NASA Mission Systems Engineer for the James Webb Space Telescope at the Goddard Space Flight Center, will explain Webb engineering, first science images, and future science goals.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), released its first full-color images and spectroscopic data on July 12, 2022. As the largest and most complex observatory ever launched into space, Webb went through a six-month period of preparation before it began science work, calibrating its instruments to its space environment and aligning its mirrors.

The event will be hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy, and moderated by Summer Ash, an astrophysicist, rocket scientist and freelance writer. A pre-show will take place from 3:00pm-3:30pm with Intrepid Museum's Elysia Segal, featuring the space pareidolia phenomenon.

For more information and to register, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191558®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fintrepid-museum-presents-virtual-astronomy-live-tickets-385097395677?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All programs are live from 3:00pm-5:00pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube or NASASpaceflight's YouTube channel.

NASASpaceflight, a privately-owned news media organization in its 18th year of operations, is a leading online news source for spaceflight, covering all the leading space-faring organizations. Through live broadcasts, daily news publications, and in-depth written and video features, NASASpaceflight is dedicated to expanding the public's awareness and respect for the space flight industry.

Virtual Astronomy Live is supported through a NASA Cooperative Agreement awarded to the New York Space Grant Consortium. The program is also supported in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York City Legislature.