The Intrepid Museum announces its inaugural Unstoppable Women Leadership Symposium, taking place on Tuesday, November 15. Held in the Intrepid Museum's Space Shuttle Pavilion, the event is designed to engage and inspire the next generation of leaders in STEM and entrepreneurship. Support from the event will fund the Museum's education initiatives through its newly-named Center for History and Innovation.

The event will include a panel of "Unstoppable Women" featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Dana Canedy, designer and author of I Am Invincible Norma Kamali, former NASA astronaut and Principal at AstroPlanetview, LLC, Dr. Sandra H. "Sandy" Magnus, and former NASA astronaut and director of NASA's Johnson Space Center Dr. Ellen Ochoa. Commanding Officer for USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, will be presented with the Intrepid Unstoppable Woman Leadership Award in recognition of her pioneering leadership and extraordinary career of service.

A cocktail reception will take place at 6:00pm. The panel will begin at 7:00pm. Ticket packages and individual tickets are available here.

"We are so thrilled to introduce the Unstoppable Women Leadership Symposium to spotlight these amazing, trailblazing leaders," said Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum. "I am truly in awe of these 'unstoppable women,' and I hope attendees will take away that nothing can stop them from pursuing their dreams."

Education is at the heart of all that the Intrepid Museum does. The Museum's programs and exhibitions amplify the real experiences of those on the frontlines of history and the stories behind the engineering marvels in its collection that were shaped by and, in turn, changed the course of world history. The Museum utilizes these events and innovations in history as a springboard to meet today's needs and tomorrow's challenges. As a Center for History & Innovation, the Intrepid Museum continues to help shape the community of tomorrow.

The Museum's programs for learners of all ages and abilities promote innovation, strive to advance equity and inclusion, and demonstrably have a positive impact on the educational landscape. Experiences for K-12 audiences support and expand school-based learning and student understanding of history, science, engineering and technology through an integrated, multi-modal approach. This integrated approach to teaching/interpreting history and innovation allows learners to think about solutions to 21st century challenges. Programs for adults and families are crafted to spark lifelong curiosity and wonder.