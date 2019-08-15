Intimacy Director Claire Warden to be Featured on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Intimacy Director Claire Warden is featured in this monthly episode of THEATER: All the Moving Parts, hosted by veteran journalist, Patrick Pacheco. She is one of the leaders in the relatively new and important role of intimacy director and coordinator in theater, movies and TV. Warden recently made history as the first intimacy director on Broadway with Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune and will shortly be working on the Broadway productions of Slave Play and Linda Vista. The episode will premiere on Friday, August 16, 2019 @ 9:30pm on Cuny TV.

Watch a promo for the episode below!

In this interview, she talks about the intimacy director's role in choreographing sexually charged scenes that empower the story, while respecting the psychological and physical safety of the actors. Warden tells Pacheco, "Even if it's just a kiss, what does this kiss mean, who initiates it, how long is it, what's the level of intensity of it? How do we tell this physical story in the way we tell the story with the text?"

Pacheco says,"I was impressed with how Claire Warden fused her background as a fight director with psychological sensitivity and nuance to help actors safely tread some very dangerous territory. It made me think how actors ever got by without the help of a intimacy director and how the work suffered because of it."

THEATER: All the Moving Parts features in-depth interviews with directors, choreographers, writers, designers, composers and others - the unheralded professionals behind the scenes who are crucial to the success of any stage production. Pacheco delves deeply not only into the intricacies of craft but also elicits from his guests what drives their artistic achievements. Says playwright Theresa Rebeck, who launched the series, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself."

Patrick Pacheco is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, THE WALL Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty," and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, "My Life with Men...and other animals." He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller "American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles."

Claire Warden is an intimacy director and coordinator, fight director, teacher, and actress with over twenty years experience in theatre, TV and film across America and the UK. She is the Director of Engagement with Intimacy Directors International and a founding member of IDI - UK, and is co-leading the intimacy direction movement across America and the world. Claire works as an intimacy coordinator and consultant on television networks, including HBO, Hulu, Amazon, Showtime, as well as independent films. She is part of the collaboration team advising SAG-AFTRA on their effort to standardize, codify and implement guidelines for on-set intimacy coordinators.

She is a Drama Desk award winner for 'Outstanding Fight Choreography' for Slave Play at NYTW and was also nominated in the same category for the play Daddy. Off-Broadway, she has intimacy and fight directed Slave Play (NYTW), Daddy (Vineyard/New Group), Miss Julie and Dance of Death (CSC) and BLKS (MCC Theatre) as well as other productions both in New York and regionally.





