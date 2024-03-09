Interview: GIRLS5EVA Cast Pitches a Broadway-Themed Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Phillips, and Paula Pell have plenty ideas about how Girls5Eva can make their Broadway debut.

The third season of the musical comedy series is premiering on Netflix on Thursday, March 14, alongside the previously released seasons one and two.

Girls5Eva have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.

In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

As the show welcomes a new life on Netflix, the possibilities could be endless for a potential fourth season. However, with so many Broadway ties to the series, find out how the leading ladies think a Broadway season would go!

BroadwayWorld sat down with the cast to discuss what to expect from season three, including new musical numbers and unexpected characters, what works so well about their dynamic, and more!