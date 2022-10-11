Interview: Ephraim Birney Talks Starring Opposite His Tony-Winning Father in the New York Premiere of CHESTER BAILEY

Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino. Chester Bailey begins previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on October 12, 2022, and opens October 19, for a limited run through November 13, 2022.

The production stars real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney, who have starred in Chester Bailey in three previous productions at the American Conservatory Theater, the Contemporary American Theatre Festival, and at Barrington Stage Company.

In a stateside hospital at the close of World War II, a young man recovers from catastrophic injuries. Or so the doctors have told him. But Chester Bailey denies what's happened to him has actually happened, which is how he comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton. Older, wounded in his own ways, Cotton is charged with leading Chester back to reality. The journey is not what either man expected.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Ephraim Bailey about starring opposite his Tony Award-winning dad on stage, how his relationship to his character continues to evolve, working with Irish Rep, and more.

This is the New York premiere of 'Chester Bailey'. Can you tell me a little bit about this play, and about how it feels to be bringing it to New Yorrk?

I'll try and channel our playwright Joe Dougherty and give you the elevator pitch. In a literal sense, 'Chester Bailey' is about a young man who sustains life-altering injuries at the tail end of World War II but denies the extent of his condition. He and his psychiatrist engage in what is essentially a battle of wits, reason, and faith as they both are forced to re-examine their definitions of reality.

Bringing 'Chester' to New York feels like a lot of things, but mostly thrilling and probably a little scarier than I'm willing to admit. I've lived in NYC my entire life, and this play has become so important to me the last three years. It's kind of like how you feel bringing your girlfriend to meet your folks for the first time. You hope everyone gets along.

This is the fourth time you and your father, Reed, have played these roles opposite one another. How does it feel to have the opportunity to continually share the stage with your dad?

The joke I consistently make when asked about working with my dad is that on paper it reads like the actor's nightmare. You wake up onstage in your pajamas and across from you is your Tony award-winning father prompting you for your next monologue. But going into rehearsals, it was immediately clear what a gift this was going to be for both of us. To be a peer in your parent's workshop, seeing them find joy in what they are so, so good at doing, it's a feeling I am all to glad to come back to time and time again.

Does the dynamic onstage between you and your dad change each time you perform these roles opposite each other? Do you find that you're constantly being surprised by one another, or does it more feel like at this point you have a pretty good read on what one another is going to do on stage?

The surprising thing to me is how quickly we found these characters and then how consistent we've been ever since. Things have changed here and there but for the most part we know what to expect from one another. And a lot of that is thanks to our director, Ron Lagomarsino, who really just is the best at what he does. He has always been able to find the poetry of the script and keep it fresh and vivid and alive these several years and productions. I really have been spoiled by this play.

How has your relationship to your character evolved after all this time?

Ahhh, it's hard to talk about it too much without spoiling Chester's character and circumstances. I think that as I've gotten a little older, I've only grown more and more in awe of Chester and his creativity. I've had my own share of health hardships in my lifetime and while they don't come close to the severity of Chester's situation, I find myself wishing I'd kept my optimism and imagination.

I also like to think I know my lines a little better, but that's something that only Joe Dougherty and our assistant stage manager Jade can be sure of.

How has it been working with the fantastic team at Irish Repertory Theatre?

The folks at the Irish Rep have given us every bit of luxury and fun we could think of, and then gave us a few more that we hadn't imagined yet. Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly have been lovely and charming and hilarious every step of the way! And accommodating, Jeez Louise, they even let us extend our rehearsal room until I was doing scenes quite literally right outside their office door. The whole team is a delight. Every actor, writer and director in the city owes it to themselves to try and do a show at The Irish Rep, seriously.

What do you hope that audiences take away from this play?

For whatever reason I always think this is a hard question to answer, because everyone needs something different in their life right now. I hope some people will find some new perspective in their own lives. Or maybe a newfound appreciation for plays without any singing or dancing? I just hope that my girlfriend doesn't walk out of the show and think my Brooklyn accents sounded stupid.

Do you have anything else you'd like to share?

I won't pretend that I am a seasoned veteran of the New York theatre scene, but I do come from a family of actors who have been doing this for a while. Plays in particular were always a part of my upbringing. In my 26 years on this earth, I have never seen a play quite like 'Chester Bailey'. It has the essence of a fairy tale, as if it's been around for a very long time and will be performed in acting classes a hundred years from now. It's become like a brother to me. I urge everyone to see this show, because even if it's not your cup of tea, you will see a production born from the very best of everyone involved with it.