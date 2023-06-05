Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM

Lukis talks exploring the famous character, what fans of Jane Austen can expect to see with Being Mr. Wickham, and much more. 

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM

Being Mr. Wickham, inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, is currently running as part of the Brits Off Broadway Season at 59E59 through June 11, 2023. Adrian Lukis, who co-wrote the play with Catherine Curzon, returns to the role of Mr. Wickham after starring alongisde Colin Firth, Jennifer Ehle and more in the acclaimed BBC TV adaptation. 

Being Mr. Wickham follows the titular character on the eve of his 60th birthday, providing a new perspective on Mr. Wickham and the life he's led, and the lives of Jane Austen's beloved characters.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Adrian Lukis about further exploring the famous character, what fans of Jane Austen can expect to see with Being Mr. Wickham, and much more. 

You starred as Mr. Wickham in the BBC TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. How does it feel to revisit this character in a different way?  

This Wickham is really a different creature to the one I played in 1995. Apart from the fact that I am nearly thirty years older, what I have tried to do in the writing is flesh out a man who is essentially, in Pride and Prejudice, little more than a springboard for the romance of Elizabeth and Darcy. The character of Wickham in the play is much more central (obviously) and so I feel less like I am revisiting a character, as inventing a new one.

Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM

You wrote the play with Catherine Curzon. What inspired you to write BEING MR. WICKHAM?

I was getting older and feeling a bit fed up with creaky knees etc. and wanted to write something about this annoying process! I had already written another Austen show and it occurred to me that if I could combine my interest in Regency England and my own misgivings about the inevitable ageing process as seen through one of the great cads of English literature, I might be on to something! Also of course, I wanted to see by understanding his story more fully, if it was possible to put up a credible defense of George Wickham. I think it is!

What has it been like for you as a writer and an actor getting to deeper explore a character from such a well-known work?

I write and rewrite. And then rewrite again! I try to write in the morning after breakfast when I am feeling fresh and rested, but the odd line has been penned after a glass or two! I knew that I had to, in effect, invent a man’s life. I took the bones of what we learn of Wickham from the novel and then set about expanding those stories. In one crucial perspective, I have reinterpreted the ‘living at Kympton’. Wickham’s memory of this incident differs profoundly from that of Darcy’s! In the play, it becomes one of the driving furies of Wickham’s sense of betrayal. But to answer your question more succinctly, I try to write interesting STORIES and then I hone and shape them for weeks.

Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM

Have you learned anything new about yourself as a person and an actor through playing this character?

It has been an absolute labor of love. To write this play and then perform it to appreciative audiences (and now in NYC!) is a joy.

Have you learned anything new about yourself as a person and an actor through playing this character?

I have. I have learned of the easy pleasure of talking directly to an audience. It’s almost like doing a stand up at times. Instead of playing ‘a character’, with this I feel almost as if I am playing myself, which is enormously freeing. I am I think a better actor for having performed this play.

What do you want to say to Pride and Prejudice fans who will be coming to see this play?

I know you all think I am a villain. Come and see the play and allow me to persuade you that perhaps, just perhaps, you’ve got me wrong...

Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM




RELATED STORIES

1
Miranda, Feldshuh, and More Will Present at the Drama Desk Awards Photo
Miranda, Feldshuh, and More Will Present at the Drama Desk Awards

Presenters for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced! Learn more about who will be giving out awards on the big night!

2
The Museum Of Broadway Adds New Artifacts From INTO THE WOODS; HELLO, DOLLY!; and More! Photo
The Museum Of Broadway Adds New Artifacts From INTO THE WOODS; HELLO, DOLLY!; and More!

Beginning today, guests visiting the Museum of Broadway can view new artifacts including Patina Miller's stunning purple costume from Into The Woods, a caftan worn by Bette Midler in I'll Eat You Last, as well as various props used onstage by Midler in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! 

3
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Photo
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Katy Sullivan chats more about her long journey with Cost of Living, why being on Broadway was such a big deal to her, and so much more.

4
Broadway Buying Guide: June 5, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: June 5, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, June 5, 2023.

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Chloe Rabinowitz serves as Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. Chloe has conducted over 200 interviews for BroadwayWorld with Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning Broadway stars, filmmakers, television a... (read more about this author)

Interview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAMInterview: Adrian Lukis on Reinventing His PRIDE & PREJUDICE Role in BEING MR. WICKHAM
Interview: How COST OF LIVING's Katy Sullivan Feels About Being the First Amputee Tony NomineeInterview: How COST OF LIVING's Katy Sullivan Feels About Being the First Amputee Tony Nominee
Interview: PRIMA FACIE Director Justin Martin on Finding a Stage Language With Jodie ComerInterview: PRIMA FACIE Director Justin Martin on Finding a Stage Language With Jodie Comer
Interview: Oliver Prose Talks Working With John Kander & More in NEW YORK, NEW YORKInterview: Oliver Prose Talks Working With John Kander & More in NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You