International Live Broadcast Of ASL Integrated OEDIPUS THE KING To Play Final Three Performances

Play Your* Part presents Oedipus the King by Sophocles.

The city of Thebes is faced with a flesh-eating plague that is killing its people. The gods claim the only way to save the city is to uncover the man who murdered their former king and kill or exile him. Oedipus, famous for having saved Thebes by solving the riddle of the Sphinx, learns from a blind prophet that he himself is the very murderer he seeks, and that he is destined for a fate worse than death. Oedipus reject the prophet's visions as fake, but relentless and maniacal in his pursuit of the truth, he roots out those who know the origins of his birth. What is revealed leads to even more ghastly acts of free-will in the face of inescapable doom.

This Live-Streamed International Broadcast features thirteen actors from across the nation bringing us this cautionary tale LIVE from the safety of their own homes, while a tech savvy team streams their feeds out in real time. All performances are ASL Interpreted and feature Open Captioning.

Performances run from July 17th - August 1st on select dates and times. Please visit https://www.playyourpartseattle.org/tickets for tickets. A link and password to view the production will be emailed 24 hours after ticket purchases. For tickets purchased the day of a performance, a link and password to view the production will be emailed one hour prior to curtain.

This production is possible due to the generous support of 4Culture and the Seattle Rotary Foundation. This innovative virtual retelling of the classic Greek play will incorporate American Sign Language (ASL) in its choral movement throughout the play. For more information on supporting Deaf Culture and American Sign Language through the arts, visit Deaf Spotlight and to support communication diversity, please visit the Hearing, Speech, & Deaf Center.

Featuring Carly Baker, Marissa Foley, Hazel Rose Gibson, Alice Johnson, Anaseini Katoa, Casey Raiha, Mohana Rajagopal, Emma Schaffer, Joshua Tyson, Teri Lee Thomas, Kenon Veno, Mark Waldstein, and Kai Winchester. Costumes by Michael Notestine of the 5th Avenue Theater; Original Masks Designed & Created by Joe Osheroff of Homunculus Mask Theater; Production & Lighting Design by Isabella Rivera; Sound Design by Amber Granger; ASL Consultant Kai Winchester; Graphic Design by Jason Reale; Photography by Colin Hovde; Production Design & Technical Advisor Kevin Mikolajczak. Casting by Scott Swiontek; Casting Assistant, Elyn Wolfe; Technical Production & Marketing Manager Brittany Thomas; Assistant Stage Manager Mikaela Porter; Stage Manager Gavin Yehle. Technical Direction by Russell Hay; Acting Coach & Dramaturgy by Katie Tuminelly; Directed by Michael Raimondi.

Play Your* Part is an innovative, non-profit 501(c)3 theater company that partners with social-justice oriented non-profits for each of its projects. They are committed to accessibility, never turning away an audience member due to lack of funds. At Play Your* Part we inspire action through captivating theatre. By partnering with social justice focused non-profits for each of our projects, we give our audiences direct access to supporting causes that combat inequity and reduce violence. Our productions focus on excellent performances and innovative approaches to storytelling. We invest in our people; compensating our artists, technicians, and administrators, as we build toward a sustainable wage model. We engage under-invited communities in the creation of our work and as members of our audience, never turning someone away due to the cost of a ticket. Learn more by visiting https://www.playyourpartseattle.org/

