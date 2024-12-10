International Contemporary Ensemble to Perform BOULEZ REBOOTED At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of Carnegie Hall's Pierre Boulez centennial celebration, International Contemporary Ensemble will perform a cutting-edge concert on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Zankel Hall Center Stage. The concert includes the world premiere of an interactive work for artificial intelligence and live performers inspired by Boulez, as well as music by Boulez himself and composers inspired by him, including Philippe Manoury, Kaija Saariaho, and Tyshawn Sorey.

The French composer, conductor, and writer Pierre Boulez was one of the crucially important figures of the twentieth-century musical avant-garde. In 1977, he founded the Institut de Recherche et Coordination Acoustique/Musique (IRCAM), which became the world's best-known center for computer music. Both Philippe Manoury and Kaija Saariaho, two of the world's most influential and widely performed composers, worked extensively with IRCAM's model of collaboration between composers, scientists, performers, and engineers, one that still resonates strongly today as part of Boulez's ongoing legacy.

At the top of the program, Manoury's Hypothèse du Sextuor takes a repetitive motif from Debussy's Des pas sur la neige as a starting point for sonic experimentation while Saariaho's Sombre, a work composed for the famed Rothko Chapel, takes its "minimal form" and "heartbreaking content" from fragments of American poet Ezra Pound's very last Cantos. The performance of Sombre features baritone Will Liverman, who starred in the title role in the Metropolitan Opera's acclaimed presentation of Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, and recently received another Grammy Award nomination for his 2024 album Show Me The Way.

Pulitzer Prize winner Tyshawn Sorey's octet Sentimental Shards, performed by the Boulez-founded Ensemble Intercontemporain in 2019, can be seen as part of what Sorey has always acknowledged as a Boulezian influence. Meanwhile, Boulez's own Anthèmes II presents his recombinatorial mode of composing, in which all electronic sounds are generated in real time during the performance from the sounds of the violin.

The final work on the program takes the experiments of Anthèmes II a step further, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in responsive music-performance technology with the world premiere of Pliages, hommage à Pierre Boulez. Conceived by the head of the Music Representation Research Group at IRCAM, Gérard Assayag, ICE percussionist/electronics-engineer Levy Lorenzo, and International Contemporary Ensemble, the work incorporates the advancements of Somax2, an artificial intelligence application created at IRCAM in the REACH research project (reach.ircam.fr) that can co-create real-time improvisations with live musicians, either autonomously or steered by a human musician. Trained via an engagement with Boulez's works, this premiere is an homage to the creator of the institute where this research was born.

Concert Information:

International Contemporary Ensemble presents Boulez Rebooted

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Zankel Hall Center Stage at Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | New York, NY 10019

Tickets: $50

Link: https://iceorg.org/events/2024/boulez-rebooted

Program:

Kaija Saariaho - Sombre (2012)

for bass flute, baritone, harp, percussion, and bass

Philippe Manoury - Hypothèse du Sextuor (2011)

for flute, clarinet, piano, violin, cello, percussion

Tyshawn Sorey - Sentimental Shards (2014)

for string quartet, two vibraphones, glockenspiel, and piano

Pierre Boulez - Anthèmes II (1997)

for violin and electronics

Pliages, hommage à Pierre Boulez (2025) *World Premiere

for ensemble and Somax2 AI electronics

Concept: Gérard Assayag, Levy Lorenzo, International Contemporary Ensemble

Artists:

Will Liverman, voice

Isabel Lepanto Gleicher, flute

Alice Teyssier, voice & flute

Emmalie Tello, clarinet

Gabriela Diaz, violin

Josh Modney, violin

Wendy Richman, viola

Kivie Cahn-Lipman, cello

Erika Dohi, piano

Nuiko Wadden, harp

Randy Zigler, bass

Nathan Davis, percussion

Ross Karre, percussion

Levy Lorenzo, Somax2 interactive AI and percussion

Marco Fiorini and Levy Lorenzo, computer music design