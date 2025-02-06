Insufficient Funds to Present Industry Reading of Isabel Monk Cade's FUNNY VALENTINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Insufficient Funds, the independent theatre and film production company, will be presenting an industry reading of Isabel Monk Cade's new play "Funny Valentine," on Monday, February 10th at 7:00PM at Berlin Under A in New York City. Directed by Frederic Winkler, the reading will feature performances by viviana valeria (2nd Stage's Between Riverside and Crazy, Atlantic Theater Company presents Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, LAByrinth Theater Company) and Dion Costelloe (God's Time - World Premiere - Tribeca).

"Funny Valentine" unfolds on a snowy Valentine's Day as Julian Fanelli-a reserved city kid from Elmhurst-celebrates the luckiest night of his life. Fresh off hitting the biggest NY State Mega Million Jackpot in history, Julian crosses paths with his quick-witted childhood crush, Dee-Dee, in Union Square Park. An impromptu decision to celebrate together leads them to an Airbnb in New Paltz, where a blizzard traps them in a remote "Jesus Cabin." As the storm outside intensifies, so does the storm within, forcing Julian and Dee-Dee to confront the unresolved ambitions, regrets, and desires that have shaped their lives.

This reading of "Funny Valentine" marks the latest milestone in the development of Cade's darkly-comedic work, which explores themes of self-determination, identity, and human connection.

INSUFFICIENT FUNDS

Insufficient Funds (NSF) is an independent media production company based in NYC. Founded in 2021, NSF develops artists' work in film, television, virtual reality and live performance. www.insufficientfunds.nyc

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Isabel Monk Cade is a writer/actor/producer of theatre, film and essay from NYC. Her work has been read & produced at The Barrow Group, Primary Stages, Naked Angels, BasedIN, among others. Isabel's films and writing include 'Interim' (Screencraft Film Fund Semi-Finalist), 'While He Talks' (WMM Int'l Film Fest, Black Bear Film Fest), 'Her False Self' (dir. Rachel Mason). Additionally, her original solo work has been performed at The Makers Ensemble, Center at West Park, The Tank, Hamantaschen Monologues, El Barrio's Artspace, and more. As an actor, she has performed at NEW INC at The New Museum, Irish Rep, CSC, Vineyard Theatre, Playhouse on Park, among other spaces. Most recently, she wrote and directed Recess' Zero Proof Craft 'Cosmo' advertisement.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Frederic Winkler is a Swiss-Vietnamese actor, producer, director, and founder of Insufficient Funds, based in NYC. His projects in performance have been presented at the Cannes Film Festival Court Métrage, LA Film Festival, Festival du Court Métrage de Clermont-Ferrand, on Disney +, NBC, ABC, et al. As a producer, his collaborative work has been presented at the Locarno Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Sidewalk Film Festival, Dallas International Film Festival, Woodstock Film Festival, Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival, Cindependent, Tallgrass Film Festival, FIDLab, US in Progress, Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and the with American Philosophical Association. He maintains his focus on developing work in film, live theater, and most recently in virtual reality.

CAST

viviana valeria

Dion Costelloe