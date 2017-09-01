Industry Invite: STREAMING THE PERFORMING ARTS Panel to Feature Santino Fontana, Ted Chapin, Alex Timbers and More

Click Here for More Articles on Cennarium

Cennarium will host a "Streaming the Performing Arts," panel at Lincoln Center on September 15. Acting as moderator will be BroadwayWorld's very own Editor-In-Chief Robert Diamond.

Members of the Industry are welcome to RSVP at RSVP@cennarium.com.

Panelists:

Santino Fontana, Tony-nominated actor

Ted Chapin, President, Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization

Jamie Wilkinson, Vice President of Engineering, Vimeo

Alex Timbers, Tony-nominated director and writer ('Oh, Hello')

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Company

Mary McColl, Executive Director, Actors' Equity Association

Adam Siegel, Managing Director, Lincoln Center Theater

Vince Ford, Vice President/Digital Media & Strategic Initiatives, NY Philharmonic

Music has been distributed digitally for almost two decades. Movies and television are all now largely distributed through over-the-top providers, multichannel video program distributors, online retailers and video platforms. The performing arts have yet to become as readily available to audiences through these new ways to consume media and the industry has yet to take full advantage of this source of revenue. A panel of industry leaders will discuss this topic and how to put the final piece of the digital entertainment puzzle in place.







The evening will also feature live performances, a cocktail reception, industry networking and officially kick off Promenade, the first-ever streamed performing arts festival.

The event is set for Friday, September 15, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center (Broadway between 62nd & 63rd Streets, NYC). RSVP at RSVP@cennarium.com. The event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

