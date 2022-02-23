Ice Theatre of New York Presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts at The Governor's Island Ice Sculpture Show

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Governor's Island Winter Village as part of Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) and the Trust for Governors Island's first-ever Ice Sculpture Show. ITNY performers include Danil Berdnikov, Valerie Levine and Liz Yoshiko Schmidt. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html.

Arctic Memory

Performer: Valerie Levine

Choreographer: Jody Sperling

Music composed by Brooks Williams and Beo Morales

Costume by Mary Jo Mecca

This version of "Arctic Memory" is adapted from material Sperling developed during a 43-day polar science mission to the Arctic. While there, Sperling danced on sea ice and made the short film "Ice Floe," winner of a Creative Climate Award. The work draws inspiration from modern-dance pioneer Loa??e Fuller. The costume is hand-painted with designs suggestive of Arctic pack ice.

When Atoms Embrace

Performer: Liz Yoshiko Schmidt

Choreographer: Lorna Brown

Music by Arvo Part - "Spiegel im Spiegel"

Costume by Lorna Brown

"Lay me in a field of wild flowers, let the scent perfume the hours.

When The Atoms embrace and time changes pace, I find my magical powers."

Take Five

Performer: Danil Berdnikov

Choreographer: Eliot Halverson

Music: Dave Brubeck

This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, Wollman Rink in Central Park, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

In September 2021, the Trust for Governors Island and the City of New York announced that Governors Island would be open to the public year-round for the first time in history, with daily, year-round NYC Ferry service on the South Brooklyn Route in addition to Trust-operated ferries from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan. For NYC Ferry service schedules, visit ferry.nyc. For general Governors Island visitor information, and for a full list of ferry service options, visit govisland.org.