Ice Theatre Of New York Awarded $30,000 Grant By New York State Council On The Arts

Ice Theatre of New York announced today the receipt of three grant awards totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

Ice Theatre of New York's three grants will support a project commissioned from choreographer Jody Sperling and a collaboration with new media artist LaJune McMillian, as well as the organization's recovery process. Jody Sperling's new ice-dance choreography, set to DJ Spooky's "Of Water and Ice," is a climate work that will explore the dynamics of melting ice and our relationship to the vanishing polar icescape. Using real-time motion capture performance on ice, LaJune McMillian will showcase, celebrate, and honor Black figure skaters of the past and present in The Unseen. ITNY is thrilled that its first new media project is in collaboration with an artist who has a skating background.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and Ice Theatre of New York will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

"Council congratulates Ice Theatre of New York on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers."