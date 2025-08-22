IVESIADE Concert Will Celebrate Charles Ives at Little Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Island announced the addition of Ivesiade, a one-night-only concert of Charles Ives' eclectic music, to their 2025 summer season. Curated and performed by pianists Jeremy Denk and Conor Hanick, the evening will also feature performances by Nathan Meltzer, Coleman Izkoff, The MasterVoices Chorus, and the Queer Big Apple Corps marching band.

Tickets to the September 13 concert in The Amph at Little Island (Pier 55) are now available. Seating is general admission within each section, seated front to back. A limited number of standing rail tickets will be available for $10. There will be no late seating.

The program includes pieces from the Concord Sonata; Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano; and The Violin Sonata. Additional performers include Nathan Meltzer, Coleman Itzkoff, The MasterVoices Chorus, and the Queer Big Apple Corps marching band.

After the performance of Ivesiade, stay after the show for a nightcap. The Play Ground, our open-air plaza, stays open until 11pm with local wine, beer, cocktails, non-alcoholic options, and snacks—set against skyline views and summer greenery.