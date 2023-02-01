Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IS SPRING RIGHT? Comes to National Opera Center This Weekend

The performance is on Sunday, February 5 at 7:30 PM.

Feb. 01, 2023  
On Sunday February 5, 2023, pianist Max Lifchitz will offer a recital featuring eight distinctive works inspired by diverse aspects of the natural world. Composers included in the event hail from Italy, Mexico, Nigeria and throughout the US.

Admission to the recital is free (no tickets or registration required).

The event will start at 7:30 PM and will end at approximately 9 PM.

It will be held at the National Opera Center's intimate Scorca Hall in Manhattan (330 7th Ave at 29th St). It is part of the Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City.

Livestream can be easily accessed @
https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE

The following composers and works will be featured:
HARRY BULOW Mixed Motives
JOHN WILLIAM GAMBRELL Disarray
PAUL KONYE African Song Without Words
MAX LIFCHITZ Lonesome Tears & Is Spring Right?
JONATHAN B. McNAIR Rabun Gap
BARBARA RETTAGLIATI Rocce (Rock Formations)
JOSEPH RIVERS Notturno
B. ALLEN SCHULZ Jade Dance

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 43rd consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and most other music streaming services.

The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the BMI Foundation, the Zethus Fund and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.
