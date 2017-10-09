INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 9, 2017 - The Band's Visit, M. Butterfly, Dear Evan Hansen Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (20.88%), M. Butterfly (12.31%), Dear Evan Hansen (2.06%), Come From Away (1.31%) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.24%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (1.39%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.64%), Marvin's Room (0.17%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Mean Girls (14.11%), Once On this Island (7.08%), Farinelli and the King (4.44%), Spongebob (3.35%) and King Kong (2.45%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+6,248), Mean Girls (+2,664), The Lion King (+2,494), Cursed Child (+2,105) and Hamilton (+1,462).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-138), Present Laughter (+1), Oslo (+5), King Kong (+10) and 1984 Play (+12).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+28,269), Aladdin (+24,859), Mean Girls (+21,321), The Band's Visit (+2,289) and The Great Comet (+1,764).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-20,941), Waitress (-18,017), The Lion King (-9,897), The Phantom of the Opera (-7,973) and Cursed Child (-7,360).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,157), Kinky Boots (+1,002), Wicked (+921), Hello, Dolly! (+858) and Waitress (+799).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+4,517), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,003), Mean Girls (+781), Cursed Child (+412) and Wicked (+165).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-78), Groundhog Day (-13), School of Rock (-13), Present Laughter (-7) and Oslo (-3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+6,631), Hamilton (+4,372), Mean Girls (+4,348), Wicked (+1,379) and Waitress (+854).

The shows with the least growth were Present Laughter (+1), Oslo (+3), Farinelli and the King (+3), King Kong (+3) and Terms of My Surrender (+9).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - The Terms of My Surrender







