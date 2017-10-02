INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 2, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MICHAEL MOORE, and More Top Broadway Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Dear Evan Hansen (1.73%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.57%), Waitress (1.48%), Come From Away (1.47%) and Anastasia (1.15%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (2.10%), 1984 Play (1.44%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.75%), Marvin's Room (0.15%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Once On this Island (11.91%), Spongebob (8.66%), The Band's Visit (6.81%), M. Butterfly (6.69%) and Mean Girls (5.64%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+3,972), Anastasia (+2,027), Aladdin (+1,324), Hamilton (+1,005) and The Lion King (+828).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-97), Chicago (+1), Oslo (+2), Present Laughter (+4) and 1984 Play (6).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Waitress (+22,164), Anastasia (+15,386), The Lion King (+12,539), Cursed Child (+6,982) and Escape to Margaritaville (+3,480).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-11,999), Wicked (-9,163), The Phantom of the Opera (-3,474), War Paint (-3,308) and Miss Saigon (-3,029).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,069), Hamilton (+1,019), Kinky Boots (+994), The Lion King (+902) and Wicked (+897).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+5,610), Cursed Child (+2,027), Dear Evan Hansen (+894), Wicked (+281) and Waitress (+230).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-4), Oslo (0), King Kong (0), Present Laughter (+2) and Farinelli and the King (+2).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+5,230), Hamilton (+2,858), Mean Girls (+2,303), Spongebob (+1,911) and Waitress (+1,783).

The shows with the least growth were Oslo (-4), Present Laughter (-2), Farinelli and the King (0), King Kong (+2) and M. Butterfly (+8).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Dear Evan Hansen

Top Musical - The Terms of My Surrender













