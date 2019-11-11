INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 11th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL and A CHRISTMAS CAROL Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (24.28%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (8.10%), Beetlejuice (2.64%), Freestyle Love Supreme (2.20%) and Hadestown (1.43%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were A Christmas Carol (27.34%), American Utopia (5.93%), Slave Play (4.75%), The Great Society (3.73%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (2.41%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Darren Brown: Secret (6.29%), West Side Story (5.70%), The Sound Inside (4.02%), Girl From The North Country (3.28%) and Diana (3.05%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Jagged Little Pill (+3,606), Cursed Child (+2,085), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+1,022), The Lion King (+923) and Six (+629).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-285), Wicked (-199), Book of Mormon (-109), Dear Evan Hansen (-29) and Lincoln Center Theatre (-1).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Jagged Little Pill (+26,976), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+26,120), To Kill A Mockingbird (+14,525), Hamilton (+6,651) and The Phantom of the Opera (+5,229).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (-18,446), Wicked (-9,842), Mean Girls (-5,975), The Lion King (-5,898) and Beetlejuice (-3,748).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,297), Wicked (+1,059), Moulin Rouge (+988), Frozen (+897) and Mean Girls (+775).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,453), Dear Evan Hansen (+874), Beetlejuice (+713), Jagged Little Pill (+605) and Hadestown (+563).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-36), Company (-3), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (1), Tootsie The Musical (2) and Darren Brown: Secret (2).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+4,753), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+4,025), Jagged Little Pill (+3,790), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,346) and Hadestown (+2,089).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-34), The Music Man (0), Diana (15), Lincoln Center Theatre (25) and Plaza Suite (65).











