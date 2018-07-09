INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 9th - HEAD OVER HEELS Tops Social Chart For Third Consecutive Week!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Of note this week, HEAD OVER HEELS continues to be the top growing Broadway show for the third consecutive week!

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (10.17%), Anastasia (2.51%), Summer (2.28%), The Band's Visit (2.21%) and Once On this Island (2.04%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (5.80%), Angels in America (1.86%), Cursed Child (0.28%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.27%) and Travesties (0.04%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+8,873), Cursed Child (+1,574), Hamilton (+986), Frozen (+783) and Come From Away (+704).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-648), The Phantom of the Opera (-413), Book of Mormon (-359), Chicago (-37) and Kinky Boots (+4).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+18,596), Cursed Child (+4,702), The Phantom of the Opera (+3,233), Come From Away (+1,880) and The Boys in the Band (+1,874).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-29,055), Wicked (-21,812), Aladdin (-2,102), Frozen (-2,098) and Once On this Island (-1,793).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,120), Summer (+977), Spongebob (+910), Cursed Child (+867) and Wicked (+789).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,085), Spongebob (+520), The Phantom of the Opera (+399), Dear Evan Hansen (+390) and Mean Girls (+386).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-166), School of Rock (-13), Play That Goes Wrong (+3), Bronx Tale (+9) and King Kong (+10).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+10,513), Mean Girls (+2,162), The Boys in the Band (+1,969), Cursed Child (+1,825) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,418).

The shows with the least growth were My Fair Lady (-46), Play That Goes Wrong (+10), Travesties (+19), School of Rock (+25) and King Kong (+57).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - The Boys in The Band















