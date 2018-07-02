INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 2nd - HEAD OVER HEELS Tops Social Chart Two Weeks In A Row!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (13.07%), Summer (3.79%), Once On this Island (3.30%), My Fair Lady (2.89%) and The Band's Visit (2.83%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Angels in America (4.14%), The Boys in the Band (1.11%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.55%), Saint Joan (0.38%) and Cursed Child (0.36%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+8,812), Cursed Child (+2,787), Frozen (+1,629), Come From Away (+985) and Summer (+931).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-1,043), Book of Mormon (-379), The Phantom of the Opera (-320), Chicago (-32) and Kinky Boots (+29).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+119,886), Wicked (+13,713), Come From Away (+3,587), Aladdin (+1,827) and Play That Goes Wrong (+1,826).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-15,624), Cursed Child (-5,622), The Phantom of the Opera (-5,550), Frozen (-4,968) and Once On this Island (-3,022).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,170), Summer (+1,065), Cursed Child (+847), Wicked (+837) and The Lion King (+738).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,342), Dear Evan Hansen (+446), Mean Girls (+384), Spongebob (+342) and Head Over Heels (+224).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-194), Aladdin (-13), School of Rock (-10), Chicago (-8) and Play That Goes Wrong (+11).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+3,667), Wicked (+1,775), Cursed Child (+1,650), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,346) and Once On this Island (+1,176).

The shows with the least growth were Hamilton (-7,027), Kinky Boots (-270), Play That Goes Wrong (24), Chicago (+48) and King Kong (+58).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - Angels in America















