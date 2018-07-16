INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 16th - The Play That Goes Wrong And Head Over Heels Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (7.51%), The Band's Visit (2.31%), My Fair Lady (2.19%), Summer (1.82%) and Once On this Island (1.59%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (1.01%), The Boys in the Band (0.92%), Cursed Child (0.08%), and Travesties (-0.15%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+3,043), Aladdin (+1,618), Hamilton (+1,200), Dear Evan Hansen (+810) and Come From Away (+713).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-738), The Phantom of the Opera (-307), Book of Mormon (-267), and Chicago (-22).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+9,933), Aladdin (+5,687), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,037), Waitress (+2,432) and Head Over Heels (+1,476).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (-66,670), Cursed Child (-7,118), Hamilton (-5,574), Come From Away (-3,308) and The Phantom of the Opera (-2,564).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,121), Summer (+950), Cursed Child (+917), Spongebob (+915) and Kinky Boots (+701).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+517), Spongebob (+489), Mean Girls (+397), Beautiful (+246) and Head Over Heels (+228).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-4,655), Wicked (-2,133), The Lion King (-1,705), The Phantom of the Opera (-596) and Kinky Boots (-465).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+2,645), Mean Girls (+2,287), Hamilton (+2,188), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,676) and Waitress (+1,144).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-314), My Fair Lady (+38), King Kong (+49) and Bronx Tale (+65).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong



















