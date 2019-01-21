INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 21st - THE PROM and THE NEW ONE Top Growth For 2nd Consecutive Week

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (2.55%), The Cher Show (1.42%), King Kong (1.04%), My Fair Lady (1.03%) and Pretty Woman (1.03%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (8.45%), To Kill A Mockingbird (8.09%), Network (7.02%), The Waverly Gallery (3.54%) and The Ferryman (3.16%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Ain't Too Proud (13.59%), Oklahoma! (9.59%), BeetleJuice (9.09%), Hadestown (2.97%) and Tootsie The Musical (2.09%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+3,034), BeetleJuice (+1,618), Cursed Child (+1,548), Come From Away (+855) and Dear Evan Hansen (+645).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-306), The Phantom of the Opera (-236), Wicked (-129), Kinky Boots (-33) and The Lion King (-9).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were BeetleJuice (+16,794), Come From Away (+3,716), Beautiful (+3,145), Pretty Woman (+2,619) and Dear Evan Hansen (+2,555).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (-2,238), Manhattan Theatre Club (-1,416), The Band's Visit (-1,116), The Lifespan of a Fact (-737) and Oklahoma! (-646).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,183), King Kong (+1,019), Cursed Child (+983), The Lion King (+888) and Wicked (+857).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+5,480), Dear Evan Hansen (+738), To Kill A Mockingbird (+408), Be More Chill (+344) and Waitress (+209).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-113), The Lion King (-5), The Lifespan of a Fact (-4), School of Rock (7) and The Waverly Gallery (12).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+11,900), Be More Chill (+1,863), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,626), Wicked (+1,383) and Waitress (+1,235).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (26), Tootsie The Musical (36), The Waverly Gallery (44), The Band's Visit (46) and The Lifespan of a Fact (48).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - The New One







