INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 20thth - AMERICAN UTOPIA & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Top Growth For 2nd Consecutive Week

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (1.70%), Ain't Too Proud (1.20%), Beetlejuice (1.10%), Oklahoma! (1.01%) and Frozen (0.93%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (3%), The Inheritance (1.97%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.59%), The Sound Inside (0.38%) and Cursed Child (0.09%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Girl From The North Country (9.14%), Diana (8.78%), Six (7.95%), Plaza Suite (6.57%) and Company (1.68%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+1,405), Cursed Child (+1,133), Girl From The North Country (+923), The Lion King (+838) and Come From Away (+625).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-280), Wicked (-252), Book of Mormon (-206), Aladdin (-137) and Dear Evan Hansen (-39).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+12,844), Wicked (+8,386), Hamilton (+7,344), To Kill A Mockingbird (+5,179) and The Phantom of the Opera (+4,445).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-74,381), Chicago (-5,903), Beetlejuice (-2,891), Cursed Child (-1,351) and West Side Story (-1,101).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,412), Moulin Rouge (+1,053), Frozen (+995), Jagged Little Pill (+948) and Mean Girls (+805).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Six (+3,901), Hamilton (+607), Beetlejuice (+595), Hadestown (+420) and Dear Evan Hansen (+394).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-127), The Lion King (-17), Ain't Too Proud (0), Aladdin (0) and American Utopia (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Six (+2,402), Beetlejuice (+2,169), Hamilton (+1,948), Frozen (+1,907) and Mean Girls (+1,652).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-578), Cursed Child (-68), Ain't Too Proud (0), Aladdin (0) and American Utopia (0).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Top Play - AMERICAN UTOPIA











