INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 14th - THE PROM Tops Social Growth Following BroadwayCon Weekend!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions..

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (3.10%), The Cher Show (1.52%), King Kong (1.45%), Pretty Woman (1.11%) and Come From Away(0.78%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (7.44%), To Kill A Mockingbird (6.56%), The Ferryman (6.30%), Network (4.53%) and The Waverly Gallery (2.99%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Oklahoma! (27.94%), Ain't Too Proud (7.94%), Hadestown (4.79%), Tootsie The Musical (2.23%) and Be More Chill (1.94%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+2,644), The Lion King (+1,304), Come From Away (+817), Dear Evan Hansen (+543) and Aladdin(+536).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-300), Book of Mormon (-225), Wicked (-55), Kinky Boots (-30) and The Waverly Gallery (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+3,710), Beautiful (+3,193), Aladdin (+2,359), The Phantom of the Opera (+2,191) and Hamilton (+2,072).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (-15,219), Wicked (-2,542), Come From Away (-2,161), Cursed Child (-1,397) and Moulin Rouge (-834).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Frozen (+1,328), Wicked (+1,014), Mean Girls (+959), King Kong (+948) and Cursed Child (+920).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+6,408), Dear Evan Hansen (+754), Be More Chill (+391), Wicked (+227) and Mean Girls (+189).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-90), School of Rock (-8), Chicago (-7), Ain't Too Proud (+4) and The Lion King (+8).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+10,274), Be More Chill (+2,083), Wicked (+1,644), Waitress (+1,592) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,237).

The shows with the least growth were School of Rock (+34), The Waverly Gallery (+36), The Lifespan of a Fact (+46), My Fair Lady (+55) and Tootsie The Musical (+63).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - The New One







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds