INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - August 19th - BEETLEJUICE & SEA WALL / A LIFE Top Growth For Second Consecutive Week!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (3.59%), Hadestown (2.25%), Moulin Rouge (2.07%), Oklahoma! (1.60%) and The Prom (1.52%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Sea Wall / A Life (26.75%), What The Constitution Means to Me (1.30%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.69%), Cursed Child (0.04%) and .

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Betrayal (62.60%), Darren Brown: Secret (27.21%), The Sound Inside (25.88%), The Great Society (25.69%) and Slave Play (5.53%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Come From Away (+607), The Sound Inside (+382), Moulin Rouge (+354), Hamilton (+333) and Hadestown (+320).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-286), The Lion King (-279), Book of Mormon (-197), Cursed Child (-149) and Wicked (-134).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (+3,099), Moulin Rouge (+2,710), Beetlejuice (+2,231), Freestyle Love Supreme (+1,288) and The Sound Inside (+1,235).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (-5,708), Come From Away (-2,679), Frozen (-2,448), Sea Wall / A Life (-1,580) and Jagged Little Pill (-1,447).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Moulin Rouge (+1,518), Beetlejuice (+1,287), The Prom (+841), King Kong (+819) and Frozen (+747).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+983), Beetlejuice (+719), Dear Evan Hansen (+567), Be More Chill (+463) and Waitress (+413).

The shows with the least growth were Hamilton (-5,000), Book of Mormon (-92), Roundabout Theatre Company (-11), 2nd Stage (0) and The Music Man (1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+3,716), Sea Wall / A Life (+3,321), The Lion King (+3,315), Waitress (+3,188) and Betrayal (+2,911).

The shows with the least growth were Hamilton (-1,911), The Music Man (7), The Sound Inside (14), The Great Society (14) and What The Constitution Means to Me (26).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BEETLEJUICE

Top Play - SEA WALL / A LIFE











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds