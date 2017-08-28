WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/28

 Aug. 28, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/27/2017.


This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 232,301 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,578,507. The average ticket price was $114.41.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.98%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -7.31% vs. last week and up 23.65% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.41 is down $-1.64 compared to last week and up $11.97 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,964,052
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,198,977
THE LION KING $2,053,299
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,649,281
WICKED $1,608,955


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($198,211), MARVIN'S ROOM ($209,431), 1984 ($267,344), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($305,108), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($328,979)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $85,853
BANDSTAND $53,304
MARVIN'S ROOM $16,401
GROUNDHOG DAY $9,493
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG $6,893


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-183,619), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-121,954), THE LION KING ($-94,349), CATS ($-92,443), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-87,174)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $275.52
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $207.54
HELLO, DOLLY! $190.24
THE LION KING $153.12
COME FROM AWAY $149.24


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($51.93), MARVIN'S ROOM ($53.87), 1984 ($59.53), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($62.13), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($63.75)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 120.16%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 119.72%
HAMILTON 112.88%
COME FROM AWAY 100.98%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 98.94%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (28.2%), MARVIN'S ROOM (31.38%), 1984 (34.5%), WAR PAINT (40.45%), MISS SAIGON (42.08%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.0%
HELLO, DOLLY! 99.9%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (56.9%), 1984 (57.9%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (61.6%), MARVIN'S ROOM (66.2%), CATS (67.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BANDSTAND 565
GROUNDHOG DAY 446
A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL 351
WAR PAINT 292
WAITRESS 265


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1055), CATS (-885), WICKED (-813), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (-634), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-617)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

