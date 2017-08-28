INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/28
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/27/2017.
This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 232,301 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,578,507. The average ticket price was $114.41.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.98%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -7.31% vs. last week and up 23.65% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.41 is down $-1.64 compared to last week and up $11.97 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,964,052
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,198,977
|THE LION KING
|$2,053,299
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,649,281
|WICKED
|$1,608,955
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($198,211), MARVIN'S ROOM ($209,431), 1984 ($267,344), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($305,108), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($328,979)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
|$85,853
|BANDSTAND
|$53,304
|MARVIN'S ROOM
|$16,401
|GROUNDHOG DAY
|$9,493
|THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
|$6,893
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-183,619), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-121,954), THE LION KING ($-94,349), CATS ($-92,443), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-87,174)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$275.52
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$207.54
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$190.24
|THE LION KING
|$153.12
|COME FROM AWAY
|$149.24
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($51.93), MARVIN'S ROOM ($53.87), 1984 ($59.53), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($62.13), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($63.75)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|120.16%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|119.72%
|HAMILTON
|112.88%
|COME FROM AWAY
|100.98%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|98.94%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (28.2%), MARVIN'S ROOM (31.38%), 1984 (34.5%), WAR PAINT (40.45%), MISS SAIGON (42.08%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.9%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.0%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|99.9%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (56.9%), 1984 (57.9%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (61.6%), MARVIN'S ROOM (66.2%), CATS (67.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|BANDSTAND
|565
|GROUNDHOG DAY
|446
|A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL
|351
|WAR PAINT
|292
|WAITRESS
|265
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1055), CATS (-885), WICKED (-813), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (-634), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-617)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..