INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/21

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/20/2017.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 247,074 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,674,788. The average ticket price was $116.06.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.14%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.40% vs. last week and up 24.62% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.06 is down $-0.32 compared to last week and up $12.72 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($192,023), MARVIN'S ROOM ($193,030), 1984 ($281,481), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($303,965), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($322,086)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-273,756), ALADDIN ($-142,542), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-134,732), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-134,165), WAITRESS ($-98,096)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.75), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($53.15), 1984 ($60.02), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($64.85), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.52)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (27.32%), MARVIN'S ROOM (28.93%), 1984 (36.33%), PRINCE OF BROADWAY (40.69%), WAR PAINT (42.81%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (58.3%), 1984 (60.4%), MISS SAIGON (60.4%), MARVIN'S ROOM (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (69.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-2189), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1233), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-1159), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-1053), WAITRESS (-937)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.







Related Articles