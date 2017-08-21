INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/21
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/20/2017.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 247,074 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,674,788. The average ticket price was $116.06.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.14%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.40% vs. last week and up 24.62% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.06 is down $-0.32 compared to last week and up $12.72 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,969,573
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,205,028
|THE LION KING
|$2,147,648
|WICKED
|$1,792,574
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,715,019
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($192,023), MARVIN'S ROOM ($193,030), 1984 ($281,481), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($303,965), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($322,086)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|ON YOUR FEET!
|$152,966
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$52,329
|THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
|$3,061
|BEAUTIFUL
|$-2,618
|MARVIN'S ROOM
|$-4,711
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-273,756), ALADDIN ($-142,542), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-134,732), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-134,165), WAITRESS ($-98,096)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$276.16
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$215.10
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$188.51
|THE LION KING
|$158.29
|COME FROM AWAY
|$149.71
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.75), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($53.15), 1984 ($60.02), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($64.85), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.52)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|124.49%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|120.49%
|HAMILTON
|113.09%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.31%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.04%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (27.32%), MARVIN'S ROOM (28.93%), 1984 (36.33%), PRINCE OF BROADWAY (40.69%), WAR PAINT (42.81%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.1%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.7%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.3%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|101.1%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (58.3%), 1984 (60.4%), MISS SAIGON (60.4%), MARVIN'S ROOM (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (69.0%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|ON YOUR FEET!
|257
|MARVIN'S ROOM
|78
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|47
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|18
|WAR PAINT
|14
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-2189), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1233), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-1159), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-1053), WAITRESS (-937)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..