INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/21

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/20/2017.


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 247,074 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,674,788. The average ticket price was $116.06.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.14%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.96%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.40% vs. last week and up 24.62% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.06 is down $-0.32 compared to last week and up $12.72 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,969,573
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,205,028
THE LION KING $2,147,648
WICKED $1,792,574
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,715,019


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($192,023), MARVIN'S ROOM ($193,030), 1984 ($281,481), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($303,965), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($322,086)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


ON YOUR FEET! $152,966
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $52,329
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER $3,061
BEAUTIFUL $-2,618
MARVIN'S ROOM $-4,711


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-273,756), ALADDIN ($-142,542), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-134,732), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-134,165), WAITRESS ($-98,096)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $276.16
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $215.10
HELLO, DOLLY! $188.51
THE LION KING $158.29
COME FROM AWAY $149.71


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.75), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($53.15), 1984 ($60.02), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($64.85), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.52)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 124.49%
HELLO, DOLLY! 120.49%
HAMILTON 113.09%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.31%
COME FROM AWAY 101.04%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (27.32%), MARVIN'S ROOM (28.93%), 1984 (36.33%), PRINCE OF BROADWAY (40.69%), WAR PAINT (42.81%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.1%
HAMILTON 101.8%
COME FROM AWAY 101.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.3%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (58.3%), 1984 (60.4%), MISS SAIGON (60.4%), MARVIN'S ROOM (66.1%), KINKY BOOTS (69.0%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ON YOUR FEET! 257
MARVIN'S ROOM 78
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 47
HELLO, DOLLY! 18
WAR PAINT 14


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-2189), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1233), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-1159), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-1053), WAITRESS (-937)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

