INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/11
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/10/2018.
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 302,808 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,211,500. The average ticket price was $129.49.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 6.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 5.67% vs. last week and up 19.57% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $2.44 compared to last week and up $14.33 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON
$2,847,041
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$2,402,103
THE LION KING
$2,203,934
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$2,101,260
WICKED
$1,923,023
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($264,283), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($365,986), TRAVESTIES ($457,007), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($510,089), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($537,110)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$472,655
CAROUSEL
$145,190
BEAUTIFUL
$144,309
THE BOYS IN THE BAND
$137,181
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
$123,710
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-276,831), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($213), MEAN GIRLS ($7,200), KINKY BOOTS ($12,143), THE LION KING ($19,220)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
$506.77
HAMILTON
$265.29
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$214.08
THE LION KING
$162.40
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
$161.93
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($60.26), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.53), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($75.09), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.77), CHICAGO ($86.21)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
120.11%
HAMILTON
108.22%
WICKED
108.04%
THREE TALL WOMEN
106.63%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND
106.39%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (29.1%), SAINT JOAN (36.14%), KINKY BOOTS (51.09%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (54.01%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (63.76%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE BOOK OF MORMON
103.4%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND
102.6%
COME FROM AWAY
101.9%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
101.6%
HAMILTON
101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (49.8%), KINKY BOOTS (65.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (76.0%), BEAUTIFUL (83.7%), CAROUSEL (84.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HELLO, DOLLY!
1008
BEAUTIFUL
984
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
948
SCHOOL OF ROCK
947
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
839
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HAMILTON (-23), THREE TALL WOMEN (-2),
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..