INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/11



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 302,808 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,211,500. The average ticket price was $129.49.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 6.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 5.67% vs. last week and up 19.57% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $2.44 compared to last week and up $14.33 compared to last year.