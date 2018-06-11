WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/11

 Jun. 11, 2018  



Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/10/2018.


This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 302,808 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,211,500. The average ticket price was $129.49.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.68%. Versus last year, attendance was up 6.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 5.67% vs. last week and up 19.57% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $129.49 is up $2.44 compared to last week and up $14.33 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,847,041
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,402,103
THE LION KING $2,203,934
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,101,260
WICKED $1,923,023


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($264,283), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($365,986), TRAVESTIES ($457,007), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($510,089), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($537,110)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $472,655
CAROUSEL $145,190
BEAUTIFUL $144,309
THE BOYS IN THE BAND $137,181
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS $123,710


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-276,831), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($213), MEAN GIRLS ($7,200), KINKY BOOTS ($12,143), THE LION KING ($19,220)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $506.77
HAMILTON $265.29
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $214.08
THE LION KING $162.40
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $161.93


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($60.26), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.53), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($75.09), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.77), CHICAGO ($86.21)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 120.11%
HAMILTON 108.22%
WICKED 108.04%
THREE TALL WOMEN 106.63%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND 106.39%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (29.1%), SAINT JOAN (36.14%), KINKY BOOTS (51.09%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (54.01%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (63.76%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.4%
THE BOYS IN THE BAND 102.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (49.8%), KINKY BOOTS (65.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (76.0%), BEAUTIFUL (83.7%), CAROUSEL (84.3%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! 1008
BEAUTIFUL 984
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 948
SCHOOL OF ROCK 947
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 839


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HAMILTON (-23), THREE TALL WOMEN (-2),

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


