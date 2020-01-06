WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/6

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/5/2020.

BEETLEJUICE broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadway) Box Office Record for a 7-performance week with a gross of $1,435,799 the week ending January 5, 2020. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,140,205. The week ending January 5, 2020, also marked the 16 consecutive sold-out BEETLEJUICE performance.



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 317,679 tickets sold and a total gross of $42,806,956. The average ticket price was $134.75.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.42%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -23.24% vs. last week and up 14.06% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $134.75 is down $-24.26 compared to last week and up $9.88 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,194,411
THE LION KING $2,493,061
WICKED $2,200,110
MOULIN ROUGE! $2,085,754
ALADDIN $1,807,151


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GRAND HORIZONS ($151,061), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($286,010), THE INHERITANCE ($409,320), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($418,556), THE SOUND INSIDE ($447,916)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

AMERICAN UTOPIA $134,913
A SOLDIER'S PLAY $116,256
SLAVE PLAY $51,770
WAITRESS $46,257
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME $44,548


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS ($-1,023,802), WICKED ($-1,017,834), THE LION KING ($-991,123), FROZEN ($-788,646), BEETLEJUICE ($-740,060)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $296.96
MOULIN ROUGE! $199.23
HADESTOWN $194.88
THE LION KING $185.62
AMERICAN UTOPIA $184.40


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GRAND HORIZONS ($45.51), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($57.99), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($79.03), THE SOUND INSIDE ($81.28), THE INHERITANCE ($82.94)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 134.1%
HADESTOWN 132.66%
BEETLEJUICE 124.71%
WICKED 123.61%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 118.43%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GRAND HORIZONS (26.44%), THE INHERITANCE (35.98%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (40.93%), THE SOUND INSIDE (44.53%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (46.23%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.7%
BEETLEJUICE 102.2%
COME FROM AWAY 102.1%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE INHERITANCE (58.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (69%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (69.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (69.9%), GRAND HORIZONS (70.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

A SOLDIER'S PLAY 2716
AMERICAN UTOPIA 962
SLAVE PLAY 416
THE INHERITANCE 271
THE LIGHTNING THIEF 254


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (-5998), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3189), BEETLEJUICE (-3053), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-2981), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-2014)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



