INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/6

BEETLEJUICE broke the Winter Garden (1634 Broadway) Box Office Record for a 7-performance week with a gross of $1,435,799 the week ending January 5, 2020. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,140,205. The week ending January 5, 2020, also marked the 16 consecutive sold-out BEETLEJUICE performance.





This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 317,679 tickets sold and a total gross of $42,806,956. The average ticket price was $134.75.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.42%. Versus last year, attendance was up 5.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -23.24% vs. last week and up 14.06% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $134.75 is down $-24.26 compared to last week and up $9.88 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,194,411 THE LION KING $2,493,061 WICKED $2,200,110 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,085,754 ALADDIN $1,807,151



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($151,061), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($286,010), THE INHERITANCE ($409,320), A CHRISTMAS CAROL ($418,556), THE SOUND INSIDE ($447,916)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

AMERICAN UTOPIA $134,913 A SOLDIER'S PLAY $116,256 SLAVE PLAY $51,770 WAITRESS $46,257 FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME $44,548



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS ($-1,023,802), WICKED ($-1,017,834), THE LION KING ($-991,123), FROZEN ($-788,646), BEETLEJUICE ($-740,060)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $296.96 MOULIN ROUGE! $199.23 HADESTOWN $194.88 THE LION KING $185.62 AMERICAN UTOPIA $184.40



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GRAND HORIZONS ($45.51), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($57.99), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($79.03), THE SOUND INSIDE ($81.28), THE INHERITANCE ($82.94)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

AMERICAN UTOPIA 134.1% HADESTOWN 132.66% BEETLEJUICE 124.71% WICKED 123.61% THE BOOK OF MORMON 118.43%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GRAND HORIZONS (26.44%), THE INHERITANCE (35.98%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (40.93%), THE SOUND INSIDE (44.53%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (46.23%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.7% BEETLEJUICE 102.2% COME FROM AWAY 102.1% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6% HAMILTON 101.6%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (58.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (69%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (69.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (69.9%), GRAND HORIZONS (70.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

A SOLDIER'S PLAY 2716 AMERICAN UTOPIA 962 SLAVE PLAY 416 THE INHERITANCE 271 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 254



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (-5998), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3189), BEETLEJUICE (-3053), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-2981), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (-2014)



