INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/4

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/3/2017.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, the long running hit is back in the Million Dollar Club for the week. Hello, Dolly! has once again shattered box office records for both the Shubert Theatre and The Shubert Organization. This marks the ninth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the eleventh time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre.

Also of note this week was a slew of press performances and opening nights, which results in a lower reported gross METEOR SHOWER, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS due to comps.

This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 242,528 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,982,847. The average ticket price was $123.63.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.46%. Versus last year, attendance was down -9.99%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -23.28% vs. last week and up 3.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.63 is down $-23.87 compared to last week and up $15.86 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($62,961), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($380,966), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($395,580), M. BUTTERFLY ($409,934), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($457,364)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-668,308), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-633,250), HAMILTON ($-616,441), WICKED ($-575,996), THE LION KING ($-563,469)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($24.54), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($64.11), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($70.82), JUNK ($80.26), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($84.66)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (4.25%), M. BUTTERFLY (43.29%), JUNK (43.39%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (48.97%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (49.94%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (26.1%), M. BUTTERFLY (53.5%), MISS SAIGON (64.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (65.9%), JUNK (70.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK (-4243), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2142), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-1864), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1644), WICKED (-1117)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

