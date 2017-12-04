INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/4
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/3/2017.
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, the long running hit is back in the Million Dollar Club for the week. Hello, Dolly! has once again shattered box office records for both the Shubert Theatre and The Shubert Organization. This marks the ninth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the eleventh time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre.
Also of note this week was a slew of press performances and opening nights, which results in a lower reported gross METEOR SHOWER, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS due to comps.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 242,528 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,982,847. The average ticket price was $123.63.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -8.46%. Versus last year, attendance was down -9.99%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -23.28% vs. last week and up 3.26% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.63 is down $-23.87 compared to last week and up $15.86 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,837,331
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,478,968
|THE LION KING
|$2,087,845
|WICKED
|$1,825,028
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,753,527
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($62,961), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($380,966), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($395,580), M. BUTTERFLY ($409,934), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($457,364)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|BEAUTIFUL
|$112,849
|M. BUTTERFLY
|$27,878
|JUNK
|$19,515
|HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
|$14,465
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$10,793
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-668,308), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-633,250), HAMILTON ($-616,441), WICKED ($-575,996), THE LION KING ($-563,469)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$264.33
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$219.82
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$217.59
|THE LION KING
|$154.16
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|$147.15
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($24.54), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($64.11), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($70.82), JUNK ($80.26), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($84.66)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|135.46%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|123.04%
|HAMILTON
|107.85%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|106.32%
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|105.2%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (4.25%), M. BUTTERFLY (43.29%), JUNK (43.39%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (48.97%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (49.94%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.7%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.3%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.0%
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|100.3%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (26.1%), M. BUTTERFLY (53.5%), MISS SAIGON (64.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (65.9%), JUNK (70.8%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|M. BUTTERFLY
|555
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|440
|BEAUTIFUL
|379
|THE PARISIAN WOMAN
|166
|METEOR SHOWER
|110
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-4243), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-2142), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-1864), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1644), WICKED (-1117)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..