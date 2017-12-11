INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/11
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/10/2017.
Of note this week, the Shakespeare's Globe production of Farinelli and the King grossed $767,376.76 over just seven performances (out of a gross potential of $813,415).
WAITRESS celebrated a fifth week in the Million Dollar Club, grossing $1,105,235.56 for the week ending December 10th.
With only five weeks left in Bette Midler's run in the Hello, Dolly!, the show again box office records for both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization for the third consecutive week. The final gross of $2,519,456.00, over eight performances, marks the tenth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the twelfth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre.
This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 264,442 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,260,255. The average ticket price was $133.34.
This was up the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 9.04%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.77%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 17.60% vs. last week and up 12.45% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $133.34 is up $9.71 compared to last week and up $20.42 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,909,360
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,519,456
|THE LION KING
|$2,305,294
|WICKED
|$1,894,095
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,783,907
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($91,678), THE CHILDREN ($234,714), M. BUTTERFLY ($391,626), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($401,868), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($452,915)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE LION KING
|$217,449
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|$163,887
|ALADDIN
|$151,217
|ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
|$148,034
|CATS
|$120,002
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
M. BUTTERFLY ($-18,308), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-13,136), JUNK ($-7,411), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($-4,449), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($20,902)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$271.04
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$222.99
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$218.00
|THE LION KING
|$170.52
|COME FROM AWAY
|$159.52
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($32.02), THE CHILDREN ($51.77), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($59.77), M. BUTTERFLY ($81.25), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($82.88)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|137.67%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|125.17%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|112.61%
|WAITRESS
|108.41%
|COME FROM AWAY
|107.95%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (6.19%), THE CHILDREN (36.08%), M. BUTTERFLY (41.36%), JUNK (42.72%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (52.7%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
|METEOR SHOWER
|101.2%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (29.1%), M. BUTTERFLY (56.6%), JUNK (64.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (71.0%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (72.6%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
|1818
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|1405
|MISS SAIGON
|1019
|THE CHILDREN
|948
|CATS
|889
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
JUNK (-517), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-338), KINKY BOOTS (-194), ALADDIN (-117), THE LION KING (-24)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..