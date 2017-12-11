INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/11

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

 Dec. 11, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/10/2017.

Of note this week, the Shakespeare's Globe production of Farinelli and the King grossed $767,376.76 over just seven performances (out of a gross potential of $813,415).

WAITRESS celebrated a fifth week in the Million Dollar Club, grossing $1,105,235.56 for the week ending December 10th.

With only five weeks left in Bette Midler's run in the Hello, Dolly!, the show again box office records for both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization for the third consecutive week. The final gross of $2,519,456.00, over eight performances, marks the tenth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the twelfth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre.

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 264,442 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,260,255. The average ticket price was $133.34.

This was up the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 9.04%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.77%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 17.60% vs. last week and up 12.45% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $133.34 is up $9.71 compared to last week and up $20.42 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,909,360
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,519,456
THE LION KING $2,305,294
WICKED $1,894,095
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,783,907


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($91,678), THE CHILDREN ($234,714), M. BUTTERFLY ($391,626), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($401,868), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($452,915)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


THE LION KING $217,449
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY $163,887
ALADDIN $151,217
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND $148,034
CATS $120,002


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
M. BUTTERFLY ($-18,308), THE BAND'S VISIT ($-13,136), JUNK ($-7,411), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($-4,449), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($20,902)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $271.04
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $222.99
HELLO, DOLLY! $218.00
THE LION KING $170.52
COME FROM AWAY $159.52


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($32.02), THE CHILDREN ($51.77), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($59.77), M. BUTTERFLY ($81.25), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($82.88)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 137.67%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 125.17%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 112.61%
WAITRESS 108.41%
COME FROM AWAY 107.95%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (6.19%), THE CHILDREN (36.08%), M. BUTTERFLY (41.36%), JUNK (42.72%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (52.7%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.6%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
METEOR SHOWER 101.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (29.1%), M. BUTTERFLY (56.6%), JUNK (64.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (71.0%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (72.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS 1818
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 1405
MISS SAIGON 1019
THE CHILDREN 948
CATS 889


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
JUNK (-517), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (-338), KINKY BOOTS (-194), ALADDIN (-117), THE LION KING (-24)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

