INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/10

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/9/2018.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has broken the box office record for the fourth time for an 8- performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending December 9, 2018. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,266,873.

This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 314,249 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,089,570. The average ticket price was $127.57.

Also of note, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth's new play, grossed $1,002,042.80 for the week ending December 9, marking its best box office week yet at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 8 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.96%. Versus last year, attendance was up 29.57%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 6.04% vs. last week and up 33.71% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.57 is up $1.31 compared to last week and up $3.95 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HEAD OVER HEELS ($208,970), TORCH SONG ($230,878), THE NEW ONE ($259,722), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($310,882), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($413,735)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

NETWORK ($-137,348), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-8,802), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT ($-1,508), HAMILTON ($-1,193), CHICAGO ($-576)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.13), THE NEW ONE ($58.38), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.82), TORCH SONG ($71.44), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($79.87)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (23.65%), THE NEW ONE (26.43%), TORCH SONG (35.59%), SUMMER (41.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (45.87%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HEAD OVER HEELS (46.7%), THE NEW ONE (51.8%), SUMMER (56.9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (69.1%), TORCH SONG (69.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE NEW ONE (-121), CHICAGO (-113), THE LION KING (-108), ALADDIN (-87), AMERICAN SON (-58)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







