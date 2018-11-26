INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/26; Thanksgiving Edition

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/25/2018.



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 299,235 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,043,266. The average ticket price was $143.84.

As is typical for Thanksgiving week, multiple shows set records for the week. Amongst them -

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a play, reporting a gross of $2,338,315 for the week ending November 25, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). This passes the high mark set by the two-part play for the week ending June 17, 2018 ($2,277,446).

NETWORK, shattered the all-time box office record at the Belasco Theatre at $1,269,076.00, the highest for any eight-show week at the Belasco Theatre. Prior to NETWORK, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH starring Neil Patrick Harris held the house record ($1,139,903.00) set in 2014.

KING KONG celebrated the best grossing week so far at the Broadway Theatre taking in $1,203,258.75 for the week ending November 25.

MEAN GIRLS has broken the all-time August Wilson Theatre box office record for the week ending November 25, 2018, grossing $1,778,290.45 over eight performances. This number breaks the previous August Wilson box office record, set over nine performances, by JERSEY BOYS in 2017 ($1,778,189.00).

Disney Theatrical's FROZEN broke the house record at the St. James Theatre for the week ending November 25 with a gross of $2,319,012.50 on eight performances, breaking FROZEN's previous record of $2,275,395.00 for the week ending April 8, 2018. This marks the third time the production has broken the house record at the St. James since opening this spring.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.31%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.83%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 17.92% vs. last week and up 38.19% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $143.84 is up $19.04 compared to last week and up $18.07 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HEAD OVER HEELS ($208,221), TORCH SONG ($235,679), THE NEW ONE ($315,827), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($421,076), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($446,544)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE CHER SHOW ($-103,314), SUMMER ($-68,435), AMERICAN SON ($-59,218), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($-53,816), THE FERRYMAN ($-32,843)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

TORCH SONG ($54.54), HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.62), THE NEW ONE ($68.43), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($76.63), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($79.13)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (23.57%), SUMMER (31.79%), THE NEW ONE (31.8%), TORCH SONG (36.33%), THE PROM (50.71%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SUMMER (43.7%), HEAD OVER HEELS (46.1%), THE NEW ONE (53.8%), KINKY BOOTS (69.3%), AMERICAN SON (70.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHER SHOW (-1960), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-1392), THE NEW ONE (-1014), KING KONG (-967), THE PROM (-939)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







