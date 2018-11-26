WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/26; Thanksgiving Edition

 Nov. 26, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/25/2018.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 299,235 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,043,266. The average ticket price was $143.84.

As is typical for Thanksgiving week, multiple shows set records for the week. Amongst them -

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a play, reporting a gross of $2,338,315 for the week ending November 25, 2018 at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). This passes the high mark set by the two-part play for the week ending June 17, 2018 ($2,277,446).

NETWORK, shattered the all-time box office record at the Belasco Theatre at $1,269,076.00, the highest for any eight-show week at the Belasco Theatre. Prior to NETWORK, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH starring Neil Patrick Harris held the house record ($1,139,903.00) set in 2014.

KING KONG celebrated the best grossing week so far at the Broadway Theatre taking in $1,203,258.75 for the week ending November 25.

MEAN GIRLS has broken the all-time August Wilson Theatre box office record for the week ending November 25, 2018, grossing $1,778,290.45 over eight performances. This number breaks the previous August Wilson box office record, set over nine performances, by JERSEY BOYS in 2017 ($1,778,189.00).

Disney Theatrical's FROZEN broke the house record at the St. James Theatre for the week ending November 25 with a gross of $2,319,012.50 on eight performances, breaking FROZEN's previous record of $2,275,395.00 for the week ending April 8, 2018. This marks the third time the production has broken the house record at the St. James since opening this spring.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.31%. Versus last year, attendance was up 20.83%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 17.92% vs. last week and up 38.19% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $143.84 is up $19.04 compared to last week and up $18.07 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,808,299
THE LION KING $2,776,228
WICKED $2,477,979
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,338,315
FROZEN $2,319,013


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($208,221), TORCH SONG ($235,679), THE NEW ONE ($315,827), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($421,076), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($446,544)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED $950,561
HAMILTON $874,213
THE LION KING $739,517
FROZEN $679,237
SCHOOL OF ROCK $664,029


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE CHER SHOW ($-103,314), SUMMER ($-68,435), AMERICAN SON ($-59,218), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($-53,816), THE FERRYMAN ($-32,843)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $354.10
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $213.83
THE LION KING $206.20
MEAN GIRLS $182.05
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $180.20


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
TORCH SONG ($54.54), HEAD OVER HEELS ($58.62), THE NEW ONE ($68.43), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($76.63), THE WAVERLY GALLERY ($79.13)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WICKED 139.22%
MEAN GIRLS 133.85%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 125.29%
COME FROM AWAY 117.6%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 117.59%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (23.57%), SUMMER (31.79%), THE NEW ONE (31.8%), TORCH SONG (36.33%), THE PROM (50.71%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.5%
COME FROM AWAY 102.2%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.7%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SUMMER (43.7%), HEAD OVER HEELS (46.1%), THE NEW ONE (53.8%), KINKY BOOTS (69.3%), AMERICAN SON (70.7%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK 4443
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 2328
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG 1612
WICKED 1436
KINKY BOOTS 1199


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE CHER SHOW (-1960), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-1392), THE NEW ONE (-1014), KING KONG (-967), THE PROM (-939)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



