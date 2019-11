INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/11

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/10/2019.

Please note the gross and attendance figures for KRISTIN CHENOWETH: FOR THE GIRLS, playing a limited run of eight performances, will be reported cumulatively in week ending 11/17/2019.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL opened at the Lunt-Fontanne on 11/7. LINDA VISTA closed 11/10. THE INHERITANCE is in previews at the Barrymore and opens 11/17.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL began previews at the Lyceum and opens 11/20. JAGGED LITTLE PILL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens 12/5.

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 291,419 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,399,366. The average ticket price was $121.47.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.86%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.77%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 13.74% vs. last week and down -4.92% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.47 is up $6.28 compared to last week and down $-0.19 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,088,806 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,218,314 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,926,476 THE LION KING $1,921,309 WICKED $1,612,020



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($292,977), LINDA VISTA ($308,368), THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($336,181), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($375,184), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($394,295)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JAGGED LITTLE PILL $916,058 HAMILTON $680,685 HADESTOWN $242,006 TOOTSIE $226,229 MEAN GIRLS $205,202



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-319,422), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL ($-131,197), THE LION KING ($-46,990), ALADDIN ($-14,905), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($5,534)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $287.06 MOULIN ROUGE! $211.25 HADESTOWN $196.19 AMERICAN UTOPIA $168.04 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $166.08



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($67.52), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($75.83), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($76.76), LINDA VISTA ($77.46), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($78.58)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 133.56% AMERICAN UTOPIA 121.53% MOULIN ROUGE! 121.11% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 110.01% HAMILTON 106.47%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE GREAT SOCIETY (31.58%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (39.28%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (40.52%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (49.84%), LINDA VISTA (52.73%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 102.1% HAMILTON 101.6% THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.4% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (58%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (58.3%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (70.6%), THE SOUND INSIDE (73.1%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (74.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

JAGGED LITTLE PILL 7473 THE INHERITANCE 1746 THE LIGHTNING THIEF 1519 WAITRESS 1389 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1092



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

AIN'T TOO PROUD (-214), ALADDIN (-83), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-74),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







