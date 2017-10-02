WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/2

 Oct. 2, 2017  



Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/1/2017.


This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 198,483 tickets sold and a total gross of $23,206,324. The average ticket price was $116.92.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.84%. Versus last year, attendance was down -12.10%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.27% vs. last week and up 1.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.92 is up $0.69 compared to last week and up $15.84 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,941,667
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,310,278
THE LION KING $1,876,322
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,680,306
WICKED $1,419,065


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($261,107), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($297,651), 1984 ($302,268), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($319,543), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($332,393)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KINKY BOOTS $70,786
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $53,546
ANASTASIA $38,115
TIME AND THE CONWAYS $32,734
1984 $30,348


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-109,580), ALADDIN ($-36,473), CHICAGO ($-24,033), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-22,512), COME FROM AWAY ($-12,643)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $273.54
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $210.17
HELLO, DOLLY! $199.25
COME FROM AWAY $152.24
THE LION KING $138.32


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($43.65), 1984 ($60.31), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($60.53), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($61.95), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($70.35)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 126.24%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 121.97%
HAMILTON 112.03%
COME FROM AWAY 102.95%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 100.14%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (33.55%), 1984 (39.01%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (40.17%), CATS (40.52%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (41.79%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
HELLO, DOLLY! 100.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (61.9%), MISS SAIGON (63.5%), 1984 (64.6%), CATS (65.5%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (66.4%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KINKY BOOTS 901
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 698
1984 595
SCHOOL OF ROCK 355
MISS SAIGON 345


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-356), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-95), ALADDIN (-88), CHICAGO (-55), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-25)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

