INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/2



This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 198,483 tickets sold and a total gross of $23,206,324. The average ticket price was $116.92.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.84%. Versus last year, attendance was down -12.10%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.27% vs. last week and up 1.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.92 is up $0.69 compared to last week and up $15.84 compared to last year.