INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/2
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/1/2017.
This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 198,483 tickets sold and a total gross of $23,206,324. The average ticket price was $116.92.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.84%. Versus last year, attendance was down -12.10%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.27% vs. last week and up 1.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $116.92 is up $0.69 compared to last week and up $15.84 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
HAMILTON
$2,941,667
HELLO, DOLLY!
$2,310,278
THE LION KING
$1,876,322
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$1,680,306
WICKED
$1,419,065
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($261,107), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($297,651), 1984 ($302,268), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($319,543), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($332,393)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
KINKY BOOTS
$70,786
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
$53,546
ANASTASIA
$38,115
TIME AND THE CONWAYS
$32,734
1984
$30,348
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-109,580), ALADDIN ($-36,473), CHICAGO ($-24,033), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-22,512), COME FROM AWAY ($-12,643)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
HAMILTON
$273.54
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
$210.17
HELLO, DOLLY!
$199.25
COME FROM AWAY
$152.24
THE LION KING
$138.32
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($43.65), 1984 ($60.31), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($60.53), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($61.95), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($70.35)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
HELLO, DOLLY!
126.24%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
121.97%
HAMILTON
112.03%
COME FROM AWAY
102.95%
THE BOOK OF MORMON
100.14%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (33.55%), 1984 (39.01%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (40.17%), CATS (40.52%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (41.79%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
COME FROM AWAY
101.9%
HAMILTON
101.8%
THE BOOK OF MORMON
101.7%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
101.6%
HELLO, DOLLY!
100.2%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SCHOOL OF ROCK (61.9%), MISS SAIGON (63.5%), 1984 (64.6%), CATS (65.5%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (66.4%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KINKY BOOTS
901
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
698
1984
595
SCHOOL OF ROCK
355
MISS SAIGON
345
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-356), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-95), ALADDIN (-88), CHICAGO (-55), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-25)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!