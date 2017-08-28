INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 28, 2017 - COME FROM AWAY Tops Broadway Growth Plus New West End Chart!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

We're also excited to announce the launch of our West End social media tracking chart, now available here!

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Come From Away (2.22%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1.70%), Dear Evan Hansen (1.70%), Miss Saigon (1.50%) and Groundhog Day (1.43%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (16.02%), Terms of My Surrender (12.40%), 1984 Play (1.98%), A Dolls House Part 2 (1.27%) and Oslo (0.18%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Once On this Island (73.32%), M. Butterfly (20.46%), Escape to Margaritaville (13.86%), The Band's Visit (7.29%) and Frozen (4.30%).







BWW Tweet of the Week

Check out this Twitter Talk with Audra McDonald!

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+5,676), Frozen (+1,698), Hamilton (+1,312), Come From Away (+957) and The Lion King (+920).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-12), Kinky Boots (-8), Oslo (0), Farinelli and the King (+3) and Present Laughter (+5).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+16,298), Anastasia (+4,593), The Lion King (+3,459), Aladdin (+3,384) and Come From Away (+3,253).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-24,706), The Phantom of the Opera (-11,797), Once On this Island (-3,469), On Your Feet! (-2,669) and Waitress (-2,433).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hello, Dolly! (+1,209), Hamilton (+936), Anastasia (+934), Kinky Boots (+920) and Wicked (+854).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+1,462), Hamilton (+1,049), Wicked (+286), The Great Comet (+285) and Come From Away (+238).

The shows with the least growth were King Kong (-1), Present Laughter (0), Oslo (1), M. Butterfly (+4) and Farinelli and the King (+5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Cursed Child (+10,428), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,671), Hamilton (+3,096), Once On this Island (+1,833) and Play That Goes Wrong (+1,511).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-205), Present Laughter (-4), A Dolls House Part 2 (0), Farinelli and the King (0) and Oslo (+1).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Come From Away

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong







