IN THE HEIGHTS is Projected to Bring in $13M in its Opening Weekend

The new film adaptation of 'In The Heights' has brought in box office numbers that are lower than predicted, Variety reports. However, the musical is still set to top the domestic box office this weekend.

The film was expected to generate more than $20 million. However, with it bringing in $4.9 million on Friday from 3,456 theaters, its 3-day estimate is now just under $13 million.

These numbers could be due in part to the film's release on HBO Max, available for free to those who are subscribed to the streaming service.

Following 'Heights' at the box office this weekend is the thrilled 'A Quiet Place Part II' which brought in $3.7 million on Friday from 3,515 theaters. The film is set to bring in $11.4 million over the weekend.

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is estimated to bring in $10.9 million from 3,237 theaters, with 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,' in the fourth spot, predicted to bring in just over $10 million from 3,346 theaters during its debut weekend.

The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" is now in theaters and on HBO Max. The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights."

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The cast of "In The Heights" features Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Olga Meridez, and Jimmy Smits.