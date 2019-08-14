I ONLY HAVE LIES FOR YOU Returns For Season 3

Amy Wolk and Nikki M. James present I Only Have Lies For You, a live gameshow that pits Broadway panelists against each other in a lying contest, now staring its THIRD hit season! Two teams of three will go head-to-head telling stories, some of which may not be true---it is up to the other team to guess, Truth or Lie. Featuring musical direction by William TN Hall and others, panelists will defend their stories by all means possible, including song and dance. Hosted by MAC Award winner Amy Wolk, I Only Have Lies For You is presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City, and is being recorded as a podcast, which can be found on iTunes.

Season 3 fall dates include:

Sunday, September 15th

Sunday, October 20th

Sunday, December 15th

All shows are at 9:30PM.

The event is being produced by Amy Wolk, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James.

Tickets are $15 per person, with a $20 food/drink minimum, and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/973906





