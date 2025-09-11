Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley To Join The NY Pops In FROM STAGE TO SCREEN At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will open its 43rd season at Carnegie Hall with From Stage to Screen on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

The evening will feature guest artists Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Side Show) and Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town, Company).

The program will celebrate the enduring relationship between Broadway and Hollywood, featuring beloved numbers from musicals that made the leap from stage to screen and vice versa. Audiences can expect favorites including “Children Will Listen” (Into the Woods), “Bring Him Home” (Les Misérables), “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), and “Johanna” (Sweeney Todd).

“We are thrilled to return for our 43rd season at Carnegie Hall with From Stage to Screen alongside our friends Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley,” said Reineke. “This celebration of the relationship between Broadway and cinema will showcase The New York Pops orchestra at its very best as we perform many of our favorite show tunes and movie musical classics.”

The New York Pops’ 2025–26 Carnegie Hall subscription series will continue with Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda (November 21, 2025), A Place Called Home with Megan Hilty (December 19–20, 2025), If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson (February 13, 2026), and The Music of US: From Then to Now with Max Clayton, Nova Y. Payton, and Ephraim Sykes (March 13, 2026).

Tickets are available at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.