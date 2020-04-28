Hugh Jackman to Appear on 92Y's REEL PIECES
Hugh Jackman will discuss his career and the films he loves with 92Y Reel Pieces moderator Annette Insdorf, on Thursday May 7 at 6 pm. The talk will be hosted on 92Y's website: https://www.92y.org/event/hugh-jackman.aspx.
Hugh Jackman is the star of the films The Front Runner, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Prisoners, The Prestige, and as Wolverine in the "X-Men" films, including Logan. He also stars in Bad Education, currently airing on HBO. Among Jackman's acclaimed stage performances is The Boy from Oz, for which he received a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. He is currently preparing to star in The Music Man on Broadway.
Annette Insdorf- 92Y Reel Pieces moderator and Columbia University professor- has been bringing New York audiences the best in film for over 30 years, including previews of Oscar Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman , and conversations with Francis Ford Coppola, Meryl Streep , Al Pacino, Steve Carell, Natalie Portman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Angelina Jolie. Her latest book is Cinematic Overtures : How to Read Opening Scenes.
In April, 92Y launched the online film course, Reel Pieces Remote: Classic Films with Annette Insdorf. The class features five masterpieces (streaming on the Criterion Channel), lectures by Insdorf, and Sunday evening live discussion with her. The next course begins on May 10. For more information, visit: https://www.92y.org/class/reel-pieces-online
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday
Amanda shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is 'recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been und... (read more)
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean Perform 'Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy'
Kristin Chenoweth and Shoshana Bean performed the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland classic mashup of Happy Days Are Here Again and Get Happy!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Lay Me Down' By Sam Smith
Ben Platt took to Twitter to post another Saturday Song. This time, he took on Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)