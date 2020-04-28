Hugh Jackman to Appear on 92Y's REEL PIECES

Hugh Jackman will discuss his career and the films he loves with 92Y Reel Pieces moderator Annette Insdorf, on Thursday May 7 at 6 pm. The talk will be hosted on 92Y's website: https://www.92y.org/event/hugh-jackman.aspx.



Hugh Jackman is the star of the films The Front Runner, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Prisoners, The Prestige, and as Wolverine in the "X-Men" films, including Logan. He also stars in Bad Education, currently airing on HBO. Among Jackman's acclaimed stage performances is The Boy from Oz, for which he received a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. He is currently preparing to star in The Music Man on Broadway.



Annette Insdorf- 92Y Reel Pieces moderator and Columbia University professor- has been bringing New York audiences the best in film for over 30 years, including previews of Oscar Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman , and conversations with Francis Ford Coppola, Meryl Streep , Al Pacino, Steve Carell, Natalie Portman, Daniel Day-Lewis and Angelina Jolie. Her latest book is Cinematic Overtures : How to Read Opening Scenes.



In April, 92Y launched the online film course, Reel Pieces Remote: Classic Films with Annette Insdorf. The class features five masterpieces (streaming on the Criterion Channel), lectures by Insdorf, and Sunday evening live discussion with her. The next course begins on May 10. For more information, visit: https://www.92y.org/class/reel-pieces-online





