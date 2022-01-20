Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Finds New Home On The Magnificent Mile

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has moved its studio to a 13,000 square-foot space on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place (835 Michigan Avenue). The new facility will include a dance studio, artist lounge, office area, production storage, dressing rooms and a physical therapy area. Visitors to Water Tower Place will be able to get a partial view of rehearsals in progress as they stroll the mall.



"Our presence in one of Chicago's most popular destinations gives us an opportunity to integrate the company further into the cultural fabric of Chicago," said Executive Director David McDermott. "Along with the incredible visibility that comes with a presence on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, we are happy to be closer to our Season 44 performance venues, the Harris Theater for Music and Dance and the Museum of Contemporary Art."



This will be the new rehearsal location for the HSDC Company Dancers, as well as host showings, some of the programs for Summer Intensive 2022, choreographer workshops, master classes and more. The design and décor of the new space will reflect the next chapter of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: modern and relevant while acknowledging and honoring the company's rich history.



Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell said, "Moving into a new home is the next step for Hubbard Street's new beginning after our all-virtual season last year. Our Fall Series RE/TURN showed Chicago that we were back in business, and taking up residence in Water Tower Place tells the world that we're here to stay. We are a dance company for the people of Chicago, with accessibility, inclusion, and new voices at the top of our mission - while never forgetting the company's rich legacy. We can't think of a better place for community and accessibility than the landmark Water Tower Place, a venue uniquely positioned to introduce us to new patrons from all over the world, and reintroduce us to Chicagoans who have known us for decades."



"We are thrilled to join Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in announcing Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue as home to the company's new studio," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago, Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "From Mayor Lightfoot, to our business community, and throughout our network of 77-neighborhoods- we all recognize the important role cultural organizations play in Chicago's economic recovery. In that spirt, we wish Hubbard Street Dance Chicago continued success, especially in its new office and studio space on Chicago's famed Mag Mile."



"A new space means that our Summer Intensive programs are able to return live and in-person, after two years," said Rehearsal Director and Summer Intensive Program Director Jonathan E. Alsberry. "To be able to welcome students from all over the world, and to have them live and train in the heart of downtown Chicago, is a huge deal. Pre-professional dancers ages 13 - 24 will be able to feed off of the vibrations and the energy of the city, its residents, and its history in a way like never before."



"We are eager to welcome Hubbard Street Dance to our diverse roster of tenants," said Mitch Feldman, senior general manager of Water Tower Place. "Water Tower Place is home to more than just retail and dining options, but a variety of businesses that span a range of industries. Hubbard Street Dance is an excellent addition to our community, and we look forward to them officially opening their doors in the heart of Michigan Avenue."



Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is very grateful for the generosity and confidence of the Pritzker Foundation, whose support is making the build-out of the new studio and office at Water Tower Place possible.



The company dancers were welcomed to the new facility on January 3rd, 2022. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will first use the new space to rehearse Spring Series: RE/CONNECT, performing at the MCA from March 2 - March 13. Details and ticket information about RE/CONNECT will be announced shortly.



Visit hubbardstreetdance.com for more information.