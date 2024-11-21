How to Stream WICKED Part One: A Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Part one of the highly anticipated Wicked movie is now in theaters, and box office predictions suggest that the new musical adaptation will be a popular choice among moviegoers. Even with Gladiator II and Moana 2 hitting cinemas this month, Wicked is looking to have a massive opening and is a great option for families as we move into the holiday season.

However, there may also be those who are curious about when they can catch the movie in the comfort of their living rooms. Or, perhaps, those who are eager to throw an Oz-themed theater party with singing and dancing. If that sounds like you, then you are in luck! BroadwayWorld has a guide that is sure to answer all your questions about where and when Wicked will be available to watch at home.

Will the Wicked movie be on streaming services?

The star-studded Wicked will debut on NBC's Peacock in 2025. At some point, it could move to another streamer such as Netflix, but will make its streaming debut on Peacock.

When will Wicked be available to stream?

Major blockbusters usually make their streaming debut around three to four months after their initial premiere. This means that Wicked will likely be able to stream on Peacock sometime in February or March, at the latest.

However, fans can watch the Wicked behind-the-scenes on Peacock right now. Filmed on the movie’s stunning Emerald City set, Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode as they share personal memories, intimate video diaries and revealing secrets about their personal journeys through the making of Wicked.

Will Wicked be available on digital retailers?

Wicked will almost certainly be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and more. This digital release will probably also include in-depth behind-the-scenes special features. It is very likely that this will be available sooner than its Peacock streaming date.

Will Wicked be available on DVD and Blu-ray?

DVD and Blu-ray editions of Wicked will likely debut in 2025, probably in February or March. Physical media collectors may also want to reserve a space on their shelf for special variant editions of the release along with the inevitable Part One and Part Two deluxe bundle that would arrive sometime in 2026.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.