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Video: Go Into the Void at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is running on Broadway through January 3, 2027.

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BroadwayWorld recently headed to Broadway's Marquis Theatre to go behind the scenes at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, where Richard Ridge caught up with Victor de Paula Rocha, who currently takes on the role of Henry Creel.

In addition to filling us in on what it's been like stepping into Henry's sinister world, Rocha gave us a special crash course in one of the production's many theatrical effects: entering the Void.

"This is the moment in our show where Henry discovers the Void for the first time," Rocha explained. "[The audience] gets to see that happen. So you get to see the discoveries that he's making. You know, he maybe spies on some people... some creepy things happen."

The moment begins in Henry's attic, which Rocha calls "the place where all the magic happens," as things quickly start to spiral out of his control.

"His radio is going crazy. It's loud in his ear and he's trying to stop it. He can't control it. He's freaking out!" he continued. "So there's a moment [he's] crouched down on the ground... and then all of a sudden there's a whoosh, what we call the zoom zoom."

How exactly does the "zoom zoom" transport Henry into the Void? Watch the video as BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge is transported and go behind the scenes of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre.

Get Stranger Things: The First Shadow Tickets From $59

More on this show: STRANGER THINGS' Matthew Erick White is Giving 100% Every Night · 5/28/2026


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