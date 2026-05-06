Hot Tickets of the Week: See the Tony-Nominated Shows of 2026

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, following the 2026 Tony Awards nominations.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webbers worldwide phenomenonCATSis reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And nowCATS: The Jellicle Ballascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Read More:Interview: Tempress Chasity Moore on Resilience, Ballroom Legacy & Grizabella

Ragtime

A strange, insistent music is coming back to Broadway.Lear deBessonetsinaugural season as Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director will open with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival ofRAGTIME,starring Tony nomineeJoshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nomineeCaissie Levy, and Tony Award-winnerBrandon Uranowitz.RAGTIMEis a sweeping musical adaption ofE.L. Doctorows novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20thCentury: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr.and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Read More:Watch the Cast of RAGTIME Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The Balusters

The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclaves prettiest block.

Read More:Watch a Scene from THE BALUSTERS on Broadway

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalkas long as you ignore all the Missing posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her familys life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michaels new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More:THE LOST BOYS Producers Celebrate Tony Nominations

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father hes never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to runincluding picking up the grooms estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Read More:Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts Perform 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS