Horizon Theatre Rep to Present Ernst Toller’s THE TRANSFIGURATION As Part Of GERMAN PLAYS FROM THE 1910S & 1920S

Horizon Theatre Rep (Rafael De Mussa, Artistic Director) continues its acclaimed online series German Plays from the 1910s & 1920s with Ernst Toller’s THE TRANSFIGURATION, directed, conceived, and designed by Rafael De Mussa.

The series celebrates early 20th-century German expressionism through plays by August Stramm, Oskar Kokoschka, Franz Kafka, Ernst Toller, Gottfried Benn, Lothar Schreyer, Walter Hasenclever, and Georg Kaiser. Each piece is presented in short video installments, released monthly on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and upScrolled.

Under De Mussa’s direction, Horizon Theatre Rep reimagines these landmark texts in a modern visual vocabulary while preserving their intensity, experimentation, and political charge. The ensemble-based company continues its mission to produce seldom-staged works by world-renowned authors, reflecting New York City’s diversity of thought and artistic heritage.

All roles are performed by The Acting Company of the Repertory Theatre.

Founded in 2000, Horizon Theatre Rep has presented more than 15 mainstage productions under De Mussa’s leadership, earning critical acclaim for its innovative approach to classic and contemporary works. The company’s 2024–2025 season is supported by the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust, Materials for the Arts – NYC’s Creative Reuse Center, Google Ad Grants, and by contributions from viewers.

Streaming performances are free and ongoing, with new segments released monthly. The six-part work, Second Station I, will stream for free at www.htronline.org and across the company’s social media platforms.