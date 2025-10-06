Hélène Simoneau Danse: LATE BLOOMER World Premiere is Coming to 92NY Harkness Dance Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harkness Dance Center at 92NY will present the world premiere of Late Bloomer by French-Canadian choreographer Hélène Simoneau. Late Bloomer explores the complexities of human belonging and connection, examining how we show up for each other, the responsibility of the bystander, and the consequences of being socially cast aside.



In collaboration with award-winning composer Angélica Negrón, dramaturg Melanie George, Costume Designer Quinn Czejkowski, and lighting designer David Ferri, Simoneau and her ensemble of dancers explore group dynamics in society, asking: How is belonging connected to survival? What separates true belonging from merely fitting in?



Simoneau uses movement to reflect both on the ways we relate to each other as a community as well as the ways we fail each other, taking what is typically unspoken in social dynamics and putting it into physical language.



Part of Women Move the World, 92NY's 2025/26 Harkness Mainstage Series, Late Bloomer asks us to reckon with our complicity — not just in who is excluded, but in the choices, silences, and systems that allow that exclusion to happen.



About Hélène Simoneau

Hélène Simoneau is a Guggenheim Fellow and a New York City Center Choreography

Fellow. Most recently, she was awarded a Pillow Lab residency at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, MA and a residency at Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada. She was also a resident artist at Baryshnikov Arts Center, NYU/Tisch, NCCAkron, and a fellow of The NYU Center for Ballet and the Arts, Ailey's New Directions Choreography Lab, the Bogliasco Foundation, and the Swiss International Coaching Project for Choreographers (SiWiC) in Zurich. Simoneau was awarded first place for Choreography at the 13th Internationales Solo-Tanz-Theater Festival in Stuttgart, Germany, for her solo the gentleness was in her hands. Her choreography has been commissioned by Oregon Ballet Theatre, The Juilliard School, Charlotte Ballet, PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, Vitacca Ballet, The Ailey School, Ballet, Dimensions Dance Theatre, and the American Dance Festival. Originally from Eastern Québec, Simoneau now divides her time between Montréal and NYC.